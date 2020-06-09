Charleston CVB reconsiders restaurant safety logo after racial implications questioned

Explore Charleston is taking a harder look at the logo it adopted to illustrate the local hospitality community’s commitment to safety in view of social media complaints that a white-gloved hand supporting a tray is racially fraught.

“It never registered with us, but clearly we have a different lens than we did two weeks ago, and that’s a good thing,” Explore Charleston vice president Doug Warner said. “Between the tragic event of Emanuel and the opening of the international African American Museum, which is truly something to be celebrated, we’re on this voyage of learning and changing every day.”

The tourism organization last month introduced its White Glove Pledge program to facilitate the reopening process for hotels and restaurants, which to win back guests have to address uneasiness about sanitation. Venues which agree to conform to state and local guidelines are designated White Glove Certified and supplied with downloadable files to promote their status.

A dozen restaurants have thus far taken the White Glove Pledge.

But when Husk on Monday posted the logo on its Instagram feed, the words “white glove” and corresponding line drawing stood out in feeds which have lately been dominated by photographs of black people, renderings of black art and other visual affirmations of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“How did you let this fly?” one commenter asked the downtown Charleston restaurant. “What’s next, plantation-themed supper clubs?”

David Howard of Neighborhood Dining Group, which operates Husk, points out the citywide initiative aligns with his restaurant group’s stance on employee and guest safety.

“Our social media post that has recently come under scrutiny was a public health statement related to COVID-19,” he wrote in a statement, a version of which was later appended to the original Instagram post. “As clearly illustrated in our earlier posts, we are an organization that has zero tolerance for racism and social injustice.”

According to Warner, the group which came up with the campaign had military inspections in mind when they settled on the symbol. There was no discussion of what else whiteness might convey in the context of welcoming visitors back to Charleston.

“If someone drives a white car, are they trying to send a political statement?” Warner asks rhetorically. “Probably not, but I love the fact that we’re having this conversation because it moves the needle on sensitivity.”

Warner said Explore Charleston also didn’t consider that a disembodied glove could connote servitude.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

“I’m an old white man,” he said. “I don’t know what I don’t know.”

Responding to Husk’s Instagram post, one commenter maintained that enslaved people were forced to wear white gloves, a claim repeated on various websites.

It’s highly unlikely that white gloves, which in the years before the Civil War were associated exclusively with the elite, formed part of a laborer’s uniform, Harvard University fashion historian Jonathan M. Square said. But he confirmed white gloves are tied up with the memory of slavery.

“I don’t think the tourist board was trying to ruffle feathers, but I understand why it rubs people the wrong way,” Square said. “People have different ways of seeing things, and for a Black Lives Matter activist, they think of subservience.”

Square suggests the impression is rooted in minstrelsy. White minstrels wore white gloves to conceal their telltale skin, and black minstrels wore them to heighten the contrast between their hands and blacked-up faces. Minstrelsy conventions may have influenced the look of Mickey Mouse, who like the Explore Charleston logo is four-fingered.

While white gloves eventually found their way into food service settings via the tuxedoed waiter, a role often played by African-American men, they remained an indicator of class and “sign of ladyhood” well into the 20th century, said Elizabeth Way, assistant curator at The Museum at FIT in New York City.

Since the 1960s, though, they’ve been “considered such an old-fashioned nostalgic accessory.” In other words, white gloves now denote ye olden days.

“And in a town like Charleston, when we think about history, it’s really hard to separate out the racial components of that history,” Way continues.

Once Warner was alerted by social media posts to the linkage between gloves and service, he said he looked at the White Glove Pledge logo and thought, “Huh.”

“I’ve got nothing to say but we hear you,” he said. “It has not fallen on deaf ears.”

Looking forward, Explore Charleston on Friday is hosting its first Heart for Hospitality event open to all members of the industry. Heart for Hospitality is the organization’s 2-year-old effort to encourage diversity and inclusion.

One of the event’s four objectives, according to a preliminary agenda, is to “reveal our blind spots.”