Charleston County's school reopening plans approved with at least 1-day weekly face-to-face

COLUMBIA — Charleston County School District's back-to-school plans are among 36 approved Friday by state Superintendent Molly Spearman, who extended her face mask order to anyone stepping foot in a school building.

The third round of approvals means 67 school districts statewide — more than 80 percent — have been given the official go-ahead to proceed with their reopening plans.

Under Charleston County's plans, amended Monday, all students will begin either fully virtual or in a weekly mix of online and in-classroom learning, depending on what their parents choose.

While it's not the five-days-a-week of in-person instruction district officials initially thought could be offered in half of the county's schools on opening day, it still meets Spearman's requirement that students come in at least one day a week, said her spokesman, Ryan Brown.

At Monday's board meeting, Charleston County Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait indicated classes may start online for all students, unless the spread of COVID-19 declines for two consecutive weeks before the day-after-Labor Day opening.

“Whether or not we offer any in-person on Sept. 8, even to very small groups of students, is subject to sustained downward trends in the COVID-19 rates that we've begun to see in our area," she said.

But the state's approval is based on an opening-day model of at least one day weekly in the classroom, Brown said.

"If any changes are made to what’s approved, they're supposed to let us know as soon as possible," he said, adding that's the message given to every local superintendent.

Switching to all-virtual is supposed to happen only if disease spread gets progressively worse over the next month, and if it does, "we'll be re-evaluating everyone's plans," he said.

Charleston County schools spokeswoman Erica Taylor clarified the district's plan still calls for some schools starting with a full-day week of in-person instruction if at all possible.

"We are not defaulting to the one-day-per-week model unless we absolutely have no other option based on COVID-19 rates," she said.

Georgetown County and Dorchester County's two districts are among plans to receive conditional approval.

Their proposals, which start all students virtually Sept. 8, gave no timetable for launching their in-person option of two days weekly in the classroom. So Spearman set a deadline for them — no later than the Monday after Labor Day, Sept. 14 — meaning they'll be online-only for just four days.

Nine other districts to receive approval with the Sept. 14 caveat include Richland One, which includes downtown Columbia schools. Their students will learn fully online for more than a month past that district's Aug. 31 start.

So far, 22 school districts are offering parents the ability to send their children to school for a full week of in-person instruction, though five of those limit that option to the elementary grades.

Thirty-two districts are starting all students on a hybrid model, and two of those plan to switch to five days a week face-to-face sometime in September. And one district, Orangeburg County, plans to start fully online but transition directly to a full-week in-person option starting Sept. 14.

Five of South Carolina's 81 school districts have yet to submit a plan to Spearman's agency. They were supposed to be due July 17.

On Monday, Spearman announced masks must be worn on school buses so they can transport more students. Wearing masks allows increasing capacity to 67 percent of normal ridership, up from half, according to the state Education Department.

On Friday, Spearman went further in requiring everyone older than 2 to wear face coverings inside school buildings. The state agency is helping by providing districts enough cloth masks for every teacher, bus driver, custodian and cafeteria worker to have five.

"As we prepare to welcome students and teachers back to South Carolina classrooms for face-to-face instruction, it is imperative that we implement measures that are proven to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus," Spearman said.

Prior to this week, she'd recommended mask-wearing but stopped short of any statewide mandate, saying her agency lacks the ability to enforce it. In making the switch, her hope is that adults and students abide by the rule as what's in their best interests, without needing to be reprimanded, Brown said.

"We're really hoping every parent, student, teacher and staff views this as a personal responsibility and carries it out that way," he said. "Obviously, we don’t want to see this negatively impact a child’s academics by getting them in disciplinary trouble, but in this day and age, riding a school bus and coming to school face-to-face is an option. If you refuse to wear a face mask, stay at home."