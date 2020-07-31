You are the owner of this article.
Charleston County's school reopening plans approved with 1-day weekly face-to-face

Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School was prepared by the Charleston County School District with safety measures for the coronavirus Tuesday, July 21, 2020, for when schools reopen for in-person learning in the fall in North Charleston. Measures include partitions between desks, floor signage and increased cleaning of buildings according to Ron Kramps, CCSD associate of facilities management. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

COLUMBIA — Charleston County School District's back-to-school plans are among 36 approved Friday by state Superintendent Molly Spearman, who extended her face mask order to staff and students in school buildings.

The third round of approvals means 67 school districts statewide — more than 80 percent — have been given the official OK to proceed with their reopening plans.

Under Charleston County's plans, amended Monday, all students will begin either fully virtual or in a weekly mix of online and in-classroom learning, depending on what their parents choose. 

While it's not the five-days-a-week of in-person instruction district officials initially thought could be offered in half of the county's schools on opening day, it still meets Spearman's requirement that students come in at least one day a week, said her spokesman, Ryan Brown. 

At Monday's board meeting, Charleston County Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait indicated classes may start online for all students, unless the spread of COVID-19 declines for two consecutive weeks before the day-after-Labor-Day opening. 

“Whether or not we offer any in-person on Sept. 8, even to very small groups of students, is subject to sustained downward trends in the COVID-19 rates that we've begun to see in our area," she said.

But that's not what the district submitted to the state, which gave approval based on an opening-day model of at least one day weekly in the classroom, Brown said. 

"If any changes are made to what’s approved, they're supposed to let us know as soon as possible," he said, adding that's the message given to every local superintendent. 

Switching to virtual-only is supposed to happen only if disease spread gets progressively worse over the next month, and if it does, "we'll be re-evaluating everyone's plans," he said.

Charleston County district officials could not immediately be reached for phone or email Friday. 

Dorchester County's two districts are among plans to receive conditional approval.

Their proposals, which start all students virtually Sept. 8, gave no timetable for launching their in-person option of two days weekly in the classroom. So Spearman set a deadline for them — no later than the Monday after Labor Day, Sept. 14 — meaning they'll be online-only for just four days. 

Five of South Carolina's 81 school districts have yet to submit a plan to Spearman's agency. They were supposed to be due July 17. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

