Charleston County wants Folly reopened. Mayor says: 'Take your legal action'

Just a day after Charleston County threatened the city of Isle of Palms with a lawsuit for keeping roadblocks up and restricting access to non-islanders, County Chairman Elliott Summey has switched his sights to the city of Folly Beach.

Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin told him: "Take your legal action."

Summey sent the beach town mayor a letter Tuesday arguing the same points he made to Isle of Palms on Monday: Blocking access to beaches by closing county roads is out of line with Gov. Henry McMaster's reopening plan.

Additionally, Summey said the beach town is supposed to lift its ban on short-term rentals.

On Monday, Summey wrote to Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll asking that the roadblocks barring nonresident access to the island be taken down because they infringed on the rights of residents to patronize businesses there. He offered to have Charleston County sheriff's deputies help local police with beach enforcement.

On Monday evening, Isle of Palms voted to remove roadblocks as of Wednesday. Aerial photos from Charleston County show sparse use by beachgoers at Isle of Palms.

Summey said Wednesday that he spoke to Goodwin after City Council met Monday. During that Monday meeting, the council rolled back a 24-hour roadblock to instead restrict access to the island from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Summey said his conversation with Goodwin didn't go well and tempers escalated.

"Bottom line is, he basically said he didn't care about what the position of the governor is, and Folly Beach is closed until they said so, and our residents couldn't have access to our park," Summey said.

Goodwin declined to comment when reached by The Post and Courier on Wednesday afternoon.

"Ultimately, you cannot discriminate against a class of people, and that's what he's doing," Summey said. "I don't think he's doing it to be discriminatory, but out of whatever fear he might have."

Summey said the county stands ready to assist Folly Beach with reopening the county park on the island so that people on James Island, West Ashley and Johns Island have an opportunity to walk along the beach.

Summey said the reason Isle of Palms received a letter threatening legal action on Monday was because the council met on Saturday and enacted restrictions against the governor's order. Summey said he wanted to see how Folly Beach would handle the governor's order during their Monday meeting before reaching out.

"After talking to a majority of County Council we have asked the county attorney to step in and lead the county in an appropriate manner," Summey said.

Sullivan's Island and Folly Beach are the only area beach towns with roadblocks still in place. Sullivan's Island on will keep checkpoints from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday.