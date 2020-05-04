Charleston County to Isle of Palms: Restore beach access or face 'legal action'

Charleston County's chairman is threatening legal action against Isle of Palms, claiming its City Council is acting against the governor's orders by continuing to restrict access to the island and prohibiting short-term rentals.

In a letter to Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll, Charleston County Chairman Elliott Summey said, "If the City is unwilling to reverse course, Charleston County will be forced to take legal action against the City in an effort to lift these restrictions."

Many island communities have restricted access to people who do not live there, putting up police-stationed roadblocks, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Henry McMaster lifted his "Stay or Work" order last week and began on Monday opening up areas under his purview.

Summey said he's kept out of the discussion on beaches, but thinks the beach towns should follow the governor's orders about reopening.

"The basic principle and standards for emergencies is that we follow the governor's lead and orders," Summey said. "It's my job, if there's a jurisdiction who is violating the Constitution and civil liberties of our citizens to make that known. It's my job to put them on notice that the county is here."

Summey said he believes residents should continue to practice safe social distancing, but the county is looking to open parks, including one on Isle of Palms, this week.

"The governor said you can go to the Windjammer and have a cheeseburger outside, you can do it, but Isle of Palms is saying 'No, you can't,'" Summey said.

Carroll described his council's most recent votes on Saturday as "stupidity" because they failed to lift restrictions on short-term rentals and reopening the roads for beach access.

In response to the letter from the county, Carroll said: "I feel confident that checkpoint will come down on Wednesday."

Emergency meetings have been called for the three Charleston area island communities. The City of Folly Beach will meet at 3 p.m. Isle of Palms City Council will meet at 5 p.m. The Town of Sullivan's Island, which will meet at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.