Charleston County sees 209 new coronavirus cases as officials increase testing goals

Charleston County is continuing to see a surge of new coronavirus cases as South Carolina's public health officials roll out a plan to increase testing across the state.

The effort is meant to better identify how COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, is spreading, and to help direct critical resources to the hardest-hit areas.

On Monday, statistics from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control show more than 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus were identified statewide, and that the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 increased as well.

Recent case numbers have shot past projections calculated by DHEC. By Saturday, the end of the last full week of case reporting, DHEC projected 22,659 cases, but the number of actual logged cases — 23,756 — surpassed that by more than 1,000 positive tests.

DHEC has projected that around 10,000 additional cases will be confirmed over the next two weeks.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,002

Total number of cases in S.C.: 25,666

Number of new deaths reported: 6

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 659

Number of hospitalized patients: 731

Percent of tests that were positive: 12.6

Total number of tests in S.C.: 347,193

What’s happening in the tri-county region?

The tri-county region continued to see high coronavirus case numbers on Monday.

Charleston County recorded 209 new cases, Berkeley County, 30; and Dorchester County 16, according to DHEC data.

Where are the COVID-19 hot spots in S.C.?

Charleston County led the state in new cases confirmed on Monday, far outpacing any other area of the state.

Horry County had the second-highest number of new cases with 125, according to DHEC. Greenville County was third with 90 cases.

Deaths

Of the six deaths announced on Monday, four patients were people 65 years and older from Clarendon, Greenville, Marion and Richland counties, DHEC said. Two patients were middle-aged, 35 to 64 years old, from Darlington and Lancaster counties.

What experts say

Researchers have identified airborne transmission as the No. 1 way the coronavirus spreads.

Wearing a mask in public is the best way to avoid infection, and social distancing isn't enough by itself, according to research published last week.

Officials with DHEC said they are increasing testing with a goal of reaching 165,000 residents per month by the end of the year, a move driven the rising percentage of tests that come back positive.

"When the percent positive is high, it may indicate that there isn't enough testing being performed to capture how much disease is in the community and testing may be focused on people who are more severely ill," DHEC said. "When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community."

In the past 28 days, that percentage has risen significantly from a low of 2.8 in the end of May, to a high of 16.2 on Saturday, DHEC data shows.

Widespread testing is critical in helping public health officials identify where the virus is flaring up and catching outbreaks before they spread, DHEC said. And more testing also helps officials get a better picture of how the virus is behaving in our state.

Officials said they hope to test 140,000 South Carolinians per month during June, July and August and increase that monthly number to 165,000 for the rest of the year.

For information on how to get tested, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

There are 167 permanent testing sites around the state and 79 mobile testing events planned through July 21, DHEC said.

How to protect yourself

In addition to wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and quarantining if sick, DHEC officials said it's just as important to remember that people who don't show symptoms can still spread the coronavirus, even if they don't know if they're infectious.

"This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else," officials said.