Charleston County schools to offer online-only instruction in the fall

Charleston County parents uncomfortable with the idea of sending their children back to public schools for in-person learning this fall will have the option of enrolling students to take classes in a completely virtual setting.

Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait announced Wednesday that all kindergarten through 12th grade students in the Charleston County School District will have the chance to enroll in an entirely online platform for the 2020-21 school year, even if in-person classes resume.

"We know that there will be parents who will not be comfortable sending their children back to school, and we have some children whose health is fragile," Postlewait said. "So Charleston County schools will be opening a full-time online school."

While the district released few details about how the online-only school option will work, Postlewait mentioned one scenario where all second graders could be online at the same time receiving instruction from "teachers who are very good at delivering the second grade curriculum through virtual technology."

As a result, the district is working to ensure that children who do not have broadband internet service in their area receive Wi-Fi connectivity, she said.

The online platform will give students an opportunity to learn in a "very different kind of an online environment than the one we were able to establish very hurriedly between March 15 and March 17," she said, referencing when Gov. Henry McMaster first ordered schools statewide to close to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The board was expected to vote Wednesday on a proposal to open schools back up one week earlier than anticipated, but Postlewait asked the board to delay this decision based off of the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Charleston County.

The S.C. Department of Environmental Health and Control is working to develop criteria to help schools districts determine the rate of COVID-19 spread in an area, according to guidance released Monday by the state's education agency. The rate of spread will be a major factor for how and when school districts decide to resume instruction this fall.

In Charleston County, low spread could mean a traditional schedule with added safety precautions, while medium spread could result in an A/B schedule, or hybrid model, where students attend schools online one day and attend in-person the next. A high level of spread could result in a learning model that primarily takes place online next year.

It's unclear what the county's spread rate is, Postlewait said, but "given the results that we're all reading about, we believe Charleston's spread rate will be in that high range."

"Until it comes down and stays down for a while, we're likely not going to be able to bring children back in person. So we'll stay tuned," she said.

There are still many details surrounding fall reopening that need to be worked out, Postlewait said. The school district is still in the process of finishing its final considerations, which are expected to be presented to the board next month.