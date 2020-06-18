Charleston County schools returning to sports workouts, offering free COVID-19 testing

Charleston County high schools will return to on-campus sports activities on June 22, and the school district is offering free COVID-19 testing for student-athletes and coaches.

The testing, in partnership with the Fetter Health Care Network, is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at West Ashley High School, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Moultrie Middle School in Mount Pleasant.

The Charleston County School District announcement said the district will follow S.C. High School guidelines for phase one of a three-phase approach to start summer conditioning for athletes.

High school sports, including practices and workouts, were shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Berkeley County schools returned to sports on June 8, and Dorchester District 2 schools returned this week.

