Charleston County schools could start 2 weeks later if COVID-19 cases don't slow

Charleston students could start school in the fall two weeks later than originally expected.

Right now, students in Charleston County School District are tentatively expected to return to the classroom Aug. 18. But a high rate of COVID-19 spread in the region has district leaders weighing a plan to delay the first day of school until Aug. 31.

"We've not changed our Aug. 18 tentative comeback day for students, but we would have to see a downward trend in the COVID-19 rates that looks as though it's sustainable and will continue to flatten that curve significantly before we would move forward," said Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait during a CCSD reactivation task force meeting Friday.

CCSD teachers are expected to return to work Aug. 11. During the meeting, many task force members, including school board Chairman Eric Mack, said they were in favor of delaying the first day of school for students but felt strongly that the teacher start date should not be changed.

"We still need teachers to have time to prep and prepare for any shift that may occur," Mack said. "So not starting a week before school starts and putting that rush on teachers will be very meaningful."

This possible schedule change would not include the five additional instructional days allocated by the state Legislature for K-8 students. The district has not yet decided when the additional days will be used.

If finalized, delaying the start of school, combined with the five extra days, could likely push the end of the school year back until mid- to late-June, Postlewait said.

She will likely bring a formal recommendation regarding start dates to the school board during its next scheduled meeting on July 20.

In-person instruction jeopardized

Educational leaders across South Carolina, including state Superintendent Molly Spearman, have emphasized that the possibility of bringing students back for in-person instruction hinges on slowing the spread of the virus.

"The way that families can help us is with wearing masks, practicing social distancing to help stop the virus, so that we can all come back to school as quickly as possible," said Karolyn Belcher, CCSD's chief academic officer.

While the ultimate goal is to have 100 percent students return to school in August with full-time, in-person instruction, district leaders are also actively preparing to open schools in August using some sort of hybrid model that uses both in-person and online learning if virus spread remains high.

Two potential hybrid options the district is exploring involve an A/B schedule, where students spend one day learning at home and one day at school, and what's known as AA/BB schedule, where students would spend consecutive two days in the classroom.

If some sort of hybrid model is used, Belcher said, there will likely be more of an emphasis on independent, self-guided learning on the days students don't come in to school.

Still, she said, this kind of online learning will look very different from what was hastily constructed by teachers when schools closed in mid-March. Students will likely follow lessons that have been specifically designed for a blend of in-person and online learning.

The district's "least favorable" option for fall reopening is for learning to take place in an entirely online setting.

"If that’s the case, we’re much more prepared than we were last semester," Postlewait said.

Courses would be more structured, and teachers would have more concrete expectations in place for student participation, assignment completion and grading, Belcher said.

"We're exploring and getting input from the community, and from teachers about whether it's helpful to even postpone the start of school, in order to increase the likelihood that we can do what we want, which is bring students back face to face in some way," Belcher said.

Creating options for students

For parents uncomfortable with sending children back to school for any form of in-person instruction, the district will offer a full-time, entirely virtual school option. This program will operate completely independently from the online learning that might take place at the child's regular school.

Charleston's virtual platform will consist of different lessons from South Carolina Virtual, Florida Virtual and Edgenuity, Belcher said. Some students will also have the opportunity to also take online courses through Trident Technical College dual enrollment programs.

School districts in Berkeley and Dorchester counties have both announced similar, online-only options for their students.

To access all of this content in one place, CCSD will use a learning management system called Canvas. Belcher said the estimated cost of the infrastructure needed to build the virtual academy is around $650,000.

That's not including the cost the district will need to pay teachers to staff the virtual school, she said.

Some teachers within the district who have medical issues that prevent them from returning to in-person instruction could make good candidates for this new program, she said, but it doesn't guarantee them a position. The district will also likely hire additional teachers from outside the district who have a strong track record with teaching virtual instruction.

Students on the virtual platform will receive real-time instruction from teacher video conferences, she said, but will also complete some work independently.

The deadline for students to sign up for this online-only school model is July 26. Registration information can be found on the district's website.

The reactivation task force on Friday also discussed the possibility of requiring all students and staff members to be tested for COVID-19 and receive a negative result before they return to school buildings.

Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy said that every school, no matter the size, will have at least one full-time nursing staff member on site. The additional staff is expected to cost around $200,300.

The district is also planning to spend more than $500,000 to disinfect school buses twice each day. An estimated $685,000 will be spent on HVAC filter upgrades and fresh air equipment repair/replacement.