Charleston County school program provided over 100,000 meals during coronavirus pandemic

A Charleston County School District program provided more than 100,000 meals at no cost to families around the county this summer, according to data released Wednesday.

The program, run in partnership with the Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is known as Emergency Meals-to-You. From May to August, the service distributed 156,040 free meals to 498 households, representing 1,130 children, district officials said.

Meal boxes were shipped to families every other week for each child, ages 1 to 18, in their household, officials said. Boxes contained 10 shelf-stable breakfasts and lunches, the equivalent to what they'd receive at school for two weeks.

The program was part of a larger, national initiative to get food to families during the coronavirus pandemic, with an emphasis on reaching rural families, officials said.

Meanwhile, daily coronavirus statistics released by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday continued to show an ongoing spike in cases and deaths across the Palmetto State.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,612, which is 920 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 206,653, plus 14,182 probable cases

New deaths reported: 35

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,126 confirmed, 318 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,749,657

Hospitalized patients: 911

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 15 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday were Greenville, 284; Horry, 126; and York, 120.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County reported 73 new cases, Berkeley logged 40 and Dorchester reported 34.

Two more Charleston patients have died after contracting the virus, DHEC said Wednesday.

Deaths

Of the 35 new deaths that DHEC reported Wednesday, four were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64. The rest were elderly patients aged 65 or older.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Charleston, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Colleton, Darlington, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, McCormick, Newberry, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 911 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, 250 were in intensive care and 118 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.