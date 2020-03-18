Charleston County School District to close schools through mid-April

Charleston County's public schools will be closed through April 10 because of the novel coronavirus.

The Wednesday decision by the Charleston County School District follows Gov. Henry McMaster's announcement on Sunday that all of South Carolina's schools would be closed at least through the end of March in response to growing fears surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

Students will continue to learn from home through April 3, according to a district press release. Since CCSD's spring break runs April 6-10, the announcement adds three additional days beyond what has been mandated by the governor.

The plan is for students to return to school April 13, a pre-approved school makeup day. Charleston students were already scheduled to use that day to make up missed class time from when Hurricane Dorian barreled up the East Coast last year.

Most CCSD students picked up their materials for long-distance learning on Monday and Tuesday, according to spokesman Andy Pruitt. Some received informational packets with books and worksheets. An estimated 8,500 students were sent home with technology devices, including iPads and Chromebooks, to use for eLearning.

The district has already set up a dozen or so meal distribution sites across Charleston County where students can pick up a free bagged lunch and breakfast for the next day. Some meals are also being delivered via a school bus distribution route. Pruitt said the meal distribution will continue for the additional days when school will be closed. He was unable to immediately confirm if the service will be offered through spring break.