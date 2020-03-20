Charleston County reverses decision, closes parks after state invokes emergency powers

A dozen Charleston County parks were closed starting Friday — including all four of its popular beach parks — hours after the park commission announced all its parks would stay partially open.

The closed parks are:

Caw Caw Interpretive Center

Folly Beach County Park

Folly Beach Pier

Isle of Palms County Park

James Island County Park

Johns Island County Park

Kiawah Beachwalker Park

McLeod Plantation Historic Site

Mount Pleasant Pier

Palmetto Islands County Park

SK8 Charleston

Wannamaker County Park

The decision put an immediate crimp on both Folly Beach and Isle of Palms, where the county facilities provide both parking and bathrooms.

Folly Beach City Council was voting Friday morning on a daylight closure of its beach. Isle of Palms City Council also was meeting on its beaches.

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission officials couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

On a release, the commission said it shuttered the parks based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommendation from the Gov. Henry McMaster's office.

No such recommendation came from the governor’s office, said McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes.

"While the governor's office did not recommend that they close those parks, we certainly recognize they were well within their rights to make those decisions," Symmes said.

Last week, groups claimed on social media they were canceling events based on the governor’s recommendations. While some of those groups had consulted with the governor’s office, the cancellations were not recommended at that time, Symmes said then.

Commission spokeswoman Sarah Reynolds said in the release."While we understand how much the parks mean to our community, the health and safety of our visitors and staff remains our top priority. We encourage the public to stay safe and we look forward to seeing you in your Charleston County Parks soon,"

The commission has 34 parks or centers, but programs at its indoors facilities already have been cancelled.

The reversal came after McMaster invoked rarely used emergency powers to give the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control more leverage to deal with the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Seanna Adcox contributed to this story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.