Charleston County Public Library offering free e-cards, expanding digital resources

In the wake of the coronavirus, several attractions are shifting to provide online entertainment. The Charleston County Public Library is one of them.
Though library branches may be currently closed, patrons will still be able to engage with the library from the comfort of their homes via a variety of digital resources, programming and services. There will also be temporary free e-card access during branch closures.
Among the library's free digital resources that are being expanded are virtual programs that will include children's story times, episodes of the "Charleston Time Machine" podcast, staff book recommendations, Spanish language lessons, MET Opera performances, educational resources, visual field trips and art classes.
Additionally, the Charleston County Public Library is purchasing more e-books and audiobooks. The checkout limit for two of the library's four vendors is being increased as well.
The free e-cards will specifically allow for checking out e-books, audiobooks, movies and music and accessing databases like Ancestry.com, Mango language learning and a New York Times subscription.
Chat with a librarian during regular business hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Visit ccpl.org to apply for an e-card and to access a full list of what is available.