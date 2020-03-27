You are the owner of this article.
Charleston County now leads SC in coronavirus cases, with 516 total across state

  • Updated
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the United States. File/NIAID-RML via AP

New coronavirus testing numbers from the Department of Health and Environmental Control list 516 total coronavirus cases in South Carolina, 91 of which are in Charleston County.

Charleston County's 31-case increase places leaves Richland, which has 65 cases, in a distant second place.

The sharp uptick may be due to a backlog of older tests as DHEC faces a national shortage of the chemicals needed to process samples, state epidemiologist Dr. Laura Bell said Thursday.

The numbers are broken down by zip code as well. In Mount Pleasant, 15 residents of the 29464 area, where St. Andrew's Church has reported three priests tested positive for the virus, make it the most affected portion of the county.

Only Kershaw County, where 32 patients live in a single zip code, has a single area with as many cases.

Seven of the 39 affected counties are listed with fewer cases than previously report. DHEC has said it will adjust numbers as it gets more information about where patients live.

The department expects over 8,000 cases to arise throughout the state by early May.

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to inflate, the state's top health official announced he'll be taking a leave of absence and the attorney general said cities can't order citizens to stay at home.

Only Gov. Henry McMaster has standing to make South Carolinians stay at home, according to an opinion the State Attorney General Alan Wilson's office issued Friday, though Charleston and Columbia have closed parks and ordered residents to their homes.

Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Rick Toomey expects to take two to three weeks away from DHEC to deal with high blood pressure, he said in a Thursday evening email to staff.

DHEC's general counsel, Marshall Taylor, will lead the agency until Toomey's return.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

