Charleston County logs over 100 new coronavirus cases as spread grows across SC

Charleston County has averaged under 70 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past week, but on Wednesday 101 new cases were reported, the third-highest in the state.

Charleston County has confirmed nearly 18,000 coronavirus cases since March, but the summer spike has lessened. While large Upstate counties have routinely logged high rates of new cases as children return to classrooms and events resume, Charleston has generally seen fewer cases and deaths per capita.

But hot spots can bloom and fade over time, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control warned, and experts worry that holiday gatherings and cold weather will ignite the virus' spread.

In July, Charleston County found nearly 2,500 new cases in a single week. That number dipped to 222 cases in September but has been steadily rising since. Last week, Charleston identified just over 630 new cases.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,226, which is 676 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 187,774, plus 11,673 probable cases

New deaths reported: 22

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,906 confirmed, 276 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,392,558

Hospitalized patients: 830

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 15 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday were Greenville, 214; Richland, 106; and Charleston, 101.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County reported 101 new cases, Berkeley logged 23 and Dorchester reported 20.

Deaths

Of the 22 new deaths that DHEC reported Wednesday, one was a middle-aged patient aged 35 to 64. The rest were elderly patients aged 65 or older.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Cherokee, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 830 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, 219 were in intensive care and 105 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.