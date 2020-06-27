Charleston County logs 280 new coronavirus cases; nearly 20 percent of SC tests are positive

After a week of reckoning as local leaders across South Carolina debated whether to require masks in their city limits, the state logged almost 1,600 new COVID-19 cases.
The Saturday numbers brought new highs in the state's daily case count, 7-day average case count, hospitalization numbers and daily percent positive.
For the first time, Charleston County's 7-day rolling average of new cases breached 200 per day.
Statewide numbers
Number of new cases reported: 1,599
Total number of cases in S.C.: 31,850
Number of new deaths reported: 15
Total number of deaths in S.C.: 707
Number of hospitalized patients: 908
Percent of tests that were positive: 19.6 percent, a new high
Total number of tests in S.C.: 389,096
Which areas are hardest-hit?
Charleston County again led the state in new confirmed infections Saturday, with a record 280 new cases. Horry County followed with 214 cases, then Greenville with 164 and Richland with 111.
What’s happening in the tri-county region?
The tri-county continued to see high coronavirus case numbers on Saturday. In addition to the nearly 300 cases in Charleston County, Berkeley counted 39 and Dorchester saw 53.
Saturday's new case count of 280 brought Charleston County to a 7-day average of 202 new cases reported per day over the past week, higher than any county has seen since the pandemic began. For the same period, Berkeley County's average new case count was 46.9 per day, and Dorchester's was 28.3.
DHEC estimates that the tri-county area has seen over 28,159 cases, most of them in people who haven't been tested but are capable of unwittingly spreading the virus.
Deaths
Of the 15 South Carolinians who died while infected with COVID-19, 10 were elderly and five middle-aged. They lived in Bamberg, Cherokee, Dillon, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington, Marion, Orangeburg and Sumter counties.
Officials are working to confirm another two deaths related to suspected coronavirus infections.
How to stop the spread
Medical experts and government officials have begged people to wear masks and as cases spike. While Gov. Henry McMaster declined to issue a statewide mask-wearing mandate, several cities — including Charleston, Columbia and Greenville — have enacted ordinances within city limits.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control also asked that South Carolinians avoid crowds, stay six feet away from others outside their households, and regularly wash their hands.
What do experts say?
Projections posted to DHEC's website Saturday included new estimates of deaths expected through September with and without the impact of statewide precautions.
The projections, calculated by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, indicate that immediate universal masking would curb infection rates in mid-July, leaving about 922 South Carolinian patients dead. Without statewide face coverings, scientists expect about 1,172 residents to die by Oct. 1.