Charleston County hosts coronavirus testing on Tuesdays in October as SC nears 1.5M tests

As South Carolina racks up nearly 1.5 million coronavirus tests administered across the state, Charleston County and Fetter Health Care are offering nasal swabs every Tuesday in October.

The walk-up and drive-thru tests will be taken at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center and don't require any pre-screening or appointment. Everyone will be served regardless of ability to pay, according to the county, and all insurance companies are currently covering testing copays.

The program will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first three Tuesdays of the month, then 4-8 p.m. Oct. 27.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 527, a 234 percent increase from the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close. Another 12 cases are probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 143,495, plus 4,139 probable cases.

New deaths reported: 22, plus one probable death.

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,173, plus 186 probable deaths.

Hospitalized patients: 690

Total tests in S.C.: 1,412,359

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 11 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top three South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases Tuesday were Richland, 57; Greenville, 45; and Oconee, 44.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 19 new cases, Berkeley had 10 and Dorchester had five. One Berkeley resident died, DHEC reported, and authorities are confirming that a Charleston victim had the virus.

Deaths

Of the 22 new deaths, 14 were elderly patients aged 65 and older, according to DHEC. Seven were considered middle-aged, 35 to 64, and one was a young adult aged 18 to 34.

They resided in Abbeville, Anderson, Berkeley, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Greenville, Hampton, Horry, Kershaw, Lexington, Marion, Oconee and Sumter counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 690 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Tuesday, DHEC said 176 were in intensive care and 88 were on ventilators.

How many cases have been found in long-term care facilities?

There have been 8,920 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 5,891 residents and 3,029 staff workers, according to DHEC data.

So far, 1,307 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 22 percent. Twenty-six workers also have died. Together, they account for 42 percent of deaths in the state, the data released Tuesday shows.

The virus has been found in 381 facilities. There are active outbreaks at 117 of them.

What do experts say?

Public health authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested.

There are 310 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31 and 264 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.