Charleston County high school athletes can return for workouts on Monday

Athletes at Charleston County high school can return to campuses for preseason conditioning and workouts on Monday, the Charleston County School District announced Friday.

Such workouts were suspended after one week in late June due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county.

The CCSD statement cited a "continued downward trend over the past few weeks" in making the decision.

“We want to be clear that precautions are in place at every one of our schools to create the safest atmosphere possible for our student-athletes and coaches,” said CCSD athletic director Bob Olson. “We are cautiously optimistic we will able to keep our student-athletes on campus as long as the guidelines are followed and the community does their part to help in preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

In Dorchester County District 2, workouts were suspended in late June. Athletes can return to campus for conditioning on Aug. 24. In Berkeley County, conditioning workouts have continued since June 8.

The S.C. High School League has delayed the start date for football for a second time due to the pandemic. The league’s executive committee voted unanimously to start football practice on Sept. 8 (delayed from Aug. 17), and allow games beginning Sept. 25 (from Sept. 11).

The new football plan calls for a seven-game regular season, with the playoffs starting Nov. 13 and the state finals set for Dec. 4-5.

Check back for updates.