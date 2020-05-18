Charleston County detention center no longer has any coronavirus positive inmates

The Charleston County jail no longer has any inmates who are positive for the coronavirus, Sheriff Al Cannon said on Monday.

The last inmate who tested positive for the virus went back to general population on Monday after recovering. No new inmates or staff members have tested positive for a few weeks, Cannon said.

"I would congratulate the detention staff for the great job they did," he said at a press conference.

Overall, the detention center had 14 inmates and two employees test positive after their first positive case on April 1.

Cannon said employees will continue to check new inmates for symptoms.

"No inmates, I've been told, had a particularly difficult time with the virus," Cannon said.

Cannon said treating inmates' health issues can be a challenge on any day, regardless of the virus.

"The inmate population at large, these people are not in the best of health anyway," he said.

The two employees who tested positive have had a harder time with the virus, Cannon said. They have not returned to work.

"They're progressing well back at home," Cannon said.

The department will continue working with county solicitors to keep the jail's occupancy lower than usual by determining which inmates may not need to be incarcerated during the pandemic.

Organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina have called for prisons and jails to consider more inmates for release during the pandemic.

In some ways, Cannon said, the pandemic has forced the courts system to be more efficient by relying on video conferences.