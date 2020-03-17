Charleston County declares state of emergency, delays hospitality tax collection 90 days

Charleston County Council declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon, and with that included a slew of measures as coronavirus spreads throughout the state.

County Council gave itself authority to suspend its plastic bag ban and impose a curfew. Chairman Elliott Summey said a county-wide curfew is "not on the table at this time" and that language in the emergency ordinance is a "placeholder."

Charleston County, as well as the City of Charleston, will suspend collection of accommodations and hospitality taxes for 90 days. Summey said the city and county has also the governor's office and Department of Revenue to do the same thing. Those taxes are due on Friday.

Summey said the intent is to "mitigate issues" for small businesses, like restaurants.

Summey was joined by Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, Rep. Wendell Gilliard, a colonel from Joint Base Charleston, and Dorchester County Council Chair George Bailey to brief their communities on where they stand with the coronoavirus pandemic.

Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, urged residents to remember the homeless in the community.

Jason Patno, the county's Emergency Management Director, said County operations will continue as normal, including curbside recycling and the landfill and convenience centers.

Charleston County opened its Citizen Information Line on Tuesday. The line will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about County operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Citizens Info Line number is 843-746-3900; Spanish line is 843-746-3909; DHEC Care Line 1-855-472-3432 and is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Medical University of South Carolina's Virtual Care line is 843-792-7000 or go to http://campaigns.muschealth.org/virtual-care/index.html; Roper St. Francis' Virtual Care website is http://rsfh.com/virtualcare.

Starting Wednesday, Charleston County's Probate Court will prohibit general public access to the court. Court staff will accept filings, pleadings, motions, applications and other documents through the mail, online and by drop off.

"The Charleston County Probate will serve our citizens by phone, video conferencing, email, texting, and regular mail," Charleston County Public Information Officer Shawn Smetana said in an email.

After this week's scheduled hearings, all non-emergency cases will be addressed after the pandemic ends.

The county's drug court, mental health court and veterans treatment court sessions have been postponed. Marriage licenses will not be issued after Tuesday.