Charleston congressman Joe Cunningham tests positive for coronavirus

Charleston's congressman Joe Cunningham has tested positive for coronavirus.

A week after entering a self-quarantine, Cunningham confirmed he has been hit, and that he became more concerned after experiencing the loss of his sense of taste and smell.

Cunningham initially went into home quarantine after receiving word from the attending physician of the U.S. Congress that he had been in contact with a member of Congress who had since tested positive for COVID-19.

That person was U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah.

"While I otherwise feel fine, since March 17th I have been unable to smell or taste, which I learned this week is a potential symptom of COVID-19," Cunningham, a Democrat, said in a statement Friday.

"I have been in contact with my doctor since I entered self-quarantine. Yesterday, my doctor instructed me to get tested for COVID-19 and following a virtual consultation on MUSC.care, I went to my local testing clinic. Today, I learned that I tested positive."

Cunningham said his symptoms have begun to improve but that he will remain at home until it is safe to leave self-quarantine.

Cunningham is now the fourth Washington lawmaker to test positive for the novel virus, COVID-19.

Other members who have tested positive so far are Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Democratic U.S. Rep. Mario Rafael Díaz-Balart of Florida and McAdams, a Utah Democrat who remains hospitalized for coronavirus treatment after he began having difficulty breathing. 

Cunningham's spokeswoman Rebecca Drago said Cunningham recieved the news just before the House passed the $2 trillion coronavirus relief funding package with a voice vote.

If that voice vote had failed, Drago said Cunningham was preparing to fly back to Washington to vote for the funding package once his self-imposed quarantine period ended. Drago said no plane ticket was purchased.

Cunningham's wife and 2-year-old son are not showing any symptoms, Drago confirmed.

Check back for updates.

Caitlin Byrd contributed to this report.

Reach Schuyler Kropf at 843-937-5551. Follow him on Twitter at @skropf47.

Schuyler Kropf

Schuyler Kropf is The Post and Courier political editor. He has covered every major political race in South Carolina dating to 1988, including for U.S. Senate, governorship, the Statehouse and Republican and Democratic presidential primaries.

