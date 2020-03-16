Charleston company planned a product launch, but coronavirus shut down their factory

You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.

Like many business owners worldwide, Julie Weldon and Stacey Pierce saw this month unfolding very differently.

The entrepreneurs, both co-founders of Charleston-based OME Gear, were getting ready to launch a product that has been a couple decades in the making.

They were expecting to receive their first delivery of The Wanderr — an outdoor product that can serve five functions, including as a cart, a cot and a reclining chair — in just a couple weeks.

And, through sales on their website and a Kickstarter page, they already had 250 pre-orders waiting to be filled.

But the factory where The Wanderr is going to be produced is just two hours from Wuhan, which was the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in China. The virus's spread completely halted activity there, and, by the middle of last week, it was still unclear when they would be able to fill those orders.

The factory was starting to take actions to bring workers back in, but, even when the facility is up and running, Weldon and Pierce were unsure how the backlog of products will be prioritized.

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting businesses of all sizes. Large manufacturers are seeing supply chain delays, but smaller companies like OME Gear are experiencing major disruptions, too.

Weldon said they have started to get inquiries from customers asking when their pre-orders will be filled. Without a definite date to tell them, addressing those questions hasn't been easy.

"It really reflects on us, even though it’s out of our control," Weldon said.

They're trying to be as honest and transparent as possible, she said, which is the approach she would recommend to any small business owners experiencing similar struggles caused by COVID-19-related disruptions.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

In the meantime, the business owners are using this waiting period as an opportunity to build connections with corporations and talk with potential investors. In those conversations, they said, they're seeing the wide-reaching impacts this outbreak is having on businesses.

"The ripple effects we're seeing are really significant," Weldon said.

While the uncertainty has caused some missed opportunities — they had to turn down a large order, for now, because of the production delays — Weldon and Pierce said they feel confident they can maintain those contacts and bring the business back later.

They said they still expect OME Gear to scale up pretty rapidly this year. Once production gets back on track, they'll be selling The Wanderr to corporate clients, in specialty retail stores and to consumers directly through their website.

As entrepreneurs, they're taking this in stride.

The product, which stemmed from an idea Weldon's parents had about 20 years ago but weren't able to get to market, has been a long time coming, and the delay hasn't deterred them.

“It’s just another hurdle for us,” Pierce said, noting how nothing about owning a small business is easy. "If it was easy, everyone would do it."

Do you want this newsletter delivered to your inbox? Subscribe here.

Craving more? Check out all of the Post and Courier's newsletters here.