Charleston City services could see phased reopening as early as May 26

Charleston leaders plan to open some city offices and programs while keeping an eye on infection rates, testing availability and the stock of personal protective gear before city services return to precoronavirus times.

City buildings are closed to the public and some employees work remotely. Those working in city buildings wear face masks.

The earliest point for a shift is May 26, according to Chief Innovation Officer Tracy McKee.

Heading up the task force on the city's reopening strategy, McKee said the date and the plans presented to City Council on Monday night are moving targets and subject to change. Returning to precoronavirus times isn't likely until there's a vaccine. In the meantime, some services could begin to open sooner.

For example, if the city goes with a May 26 ease-in date, members of the public could go into city buildings by appointment only. Both city staff and those coming into the building would be required to wear masks and keep 6 feet apart in compliance with social distancing standards.

For parks and recreation, some summer camps could return as early as June 15, McKee said, but they would look a lot different than last year. There would be no field trips. Children would be assigned to the same counselor and there'd be a lot more time spent outdoors. Any facilities used would be closed to the public and parents. Children's and counselors' temperatures would be taken daily.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The city's Permit Center would be open with limited hours and only for a specific number of customers at a time. Similar to grocery and retail stores, lines and arrows would be taped off to show customers how to move around the area. The city still encourages online transactions.

Police Chief Luther Reynolds said the first weekend with restaurant dine-in service appeared to go well, but mentioned some establishments did not follow state guidelines.

"A lot of businesses have removed tables, put in place safe practices, gloves, masks, separating people in lines, all kinds of virtual online electronic menus — a whole variety of different practices," Reynolds said.

A website has been set up identifying what and how services could look as the city reopens at http://innovate.charleston-sc.gov/covid/reignite/.

Under the plan proposed Tuesday night, city leaders would wait between 14 and 21 days before easing restrictions further. McKee said the task force would also monitor area hospitals' capacities and lab results.

The task force includes Charleston Chief Resilience Officer Mark Wilbert, Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff, as well as department leaders from the city's Human Resources, Parks and Recreation, Permits Center, among other departments that work directly, and regularly, with the public.

The group has worked with the Medical University of South Carolina to determine the type of data and numbers they'd have to see in order to ease accessibility and services. It has also looked to other cities around the country and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for guidance.