Charleston City Council panel hears second small business loan proposal

Members of a Charleston City Council committee heard details of a second bridge loan proposal designed to help struggling small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Because the committee hadn't planned to hear the new proposal on Monday, members could not approve it unless they cited extreme circumstance and had a two-thirds majority vote to approve it. The committee did neither, leaving the proposal on the table for further discussion.

Last week, Local Development Corp. CEO Steve Saltzman told city staff that $4 million in funding under a first small business bridge loan program spearheaded by City Councilman Jason Sakran, also a small business owner, was no longer available.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding will be used for affordable housing programs in the city, as it was intended.

"My only interest is to make sure we can help some of our small business owners," Sakran said.

Sakran pitched a second proposal Monday afternoon that mimics a loan program set up in Aiken.

Under his new proposal, $1.5 million would be available through the Community Owned Federal Credit Union on Spring Street, with a $500,000 commitment from the City of Charleston.

Business owners could apply for up to $15,000 and would be asked to fill out a two-page application, provide two months of bank statements and their 2018 tax returns. The loan would only be offered to businesses with fewer than five employees. Recipients would have three years to pay back the loan.

Sakran said bank leaders projected money could go to businesses two weeks after the applications were successfully completed.

There are 12,487 licensed businesses in the city, according to Charleston city staff. If the loans were distributed in $15,000 chunks, it could help 100 companies or nearly 1 percent of the city's businesses. It wasn't clear on Tuesday how many of these businesses fall under the criteria to qualify for these loans.

Amy Wharton, the city's Chief Financial Officer, said money for Sakran's proposal is not there.

"Right now, the city has no funding to be able to contribute to this," Wharton said. "As it stands right now, the lack of revenues the city is receiving, there is no extra funding we could use at this point."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.