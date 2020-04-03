Charleston cites two 'non-essential' businesses for operating during coronavirus restrictions

Two West Ashley businesses deemed non-essential by a Charleston ordinance — a hair salon and a gym — were cited by the city's livability director for staying open during the coronavirus pandemic.
All For You Hair salon on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Tres Gym on Savannah Highway were the first businesses cited under the city's stay-at-home ordinance, according to Livability Director Daniel Riccio.
One woman getting a haircut at the hair salon left before her cut was done, Riccio said. Two other women were having their nails painted.
Eight people were at the gym working out in close proximity to one another, he said.
Riccio said the city received complaints about All For You Hair on Wednesday. A Livability officer went to the salon, looked in the windows and saw the lights were out and empty salon chairs. On Thursday, the city received another complaint saying salon clients were being let in the back door.
On Friday, Riccio checked the front of the salon, which again had the lights off and empty salon chairs. He knocked on the back door to find a hairdresser in her smock, with cut hair on it. At first, the hairdresser did not let Riccio enter the salon, but after telling her he would call police, she allowed him in.
Owner Ella Browning and employees Frances Rountree and Randell Dukes were cited.
Riccio said the city received complaints about Tres Gym, too. On Friday he sat outside the gym in a parked car and watched as a gym customer used a keyless entry card to enter the seemingly closed gym.
Riccio went in the gym and noticed in the far back there were more than a half-dozen people working out within 8 feet of each other. The owner, Warren (Tre) Bennett, was cited he said.
Bennett said he understood the city’s position and will remain closed for the time being.
He told The Post and Courier he stayed open for nurses, police officers and other first responders to have an outlet. He said he wasn’t taking new members or bringing in new money.
“I’m not trying to be a martyr,” Bennett said. “Some people have issues and I feel like if they don’t have this, I‘ll be checking on them every night.”
The four people cited received summons to appear before a Livability Court judge in July. They face misdemeanor counts and could be fined or jailed if found guilty.