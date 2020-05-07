You are the owner of this article.
Charleston cites gym again, claims it isn't sticking to Department of Commerce exception

Big Work Fitness is open for business Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Charleston. The gym was cited by the city for remaining open as a nonessential business but appealed the decision with the state to stay open. File/Gavin McIntyre/Staff

 By Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@postandcourier.com

Charleston city officials cited Big Work Fitness again on Thursday morning, claiming the gym's owner isn't keeping in line with guidelines the state Department of Commerce gave her earlier this week. 

Owner Pam Roe said the whole thing is a misunderstanding and "not a big catastrophe." She said she's keeping her Conroy Street gym open.

Gyms, hair salons and barbers are among the businesses still not cleared to reopen under Gov. Henry McMaster's latest orders for the coronavirus pandemic. 

Earlier this week, Roe received information from the Commerce Department saying she could stay open, as her gym is providing "one-on-one personal training from physical therapy referrals" and opening on a limited basis.

Charleston Livability Director Daniel Riccio said the city received complaints the gym wasn't falling into those guidelines. He said he had officers sit outside the gym Wednesday afternoon and watch as three gym-goers worked out individually in the courtyard.

Roe was issued another summons and is expected in court July 20.

Business owners or individuals found in violation of their "stay at home" ordinance could be fined $150 and/ or be jailed for 30 days. Two other businesses, in West Ashley, have been cited. The others are a gym and salon. 

Commerce officials have provided "clarifications" to a number of businesses that submit a form requesting to reopen. Some gyms, including a Crossfit facility in Beaufort County, was also allowed to reopen, according to a database on the agency's website. 

Though the agency is reviewing and providing guidance to businesses, it isn't conducting inspections or enforcement. That's up to the local police departments, a commerce spokesperson said. 

Riccio said if the business stays open and continues to operate in an "egregious" manner, he is going to ask that the business license be revoked. 

Reach Mikaela Porter at 843-937-5906. Follow her on Twitter @mikaelaporterPC. 

Mikaela Porter joined The Post and Courier in April 2019 and writes about the city of Charleston. Previously, Mikaela reported on breaking news, local government, school issues and community happenings for The Hartford Courant in Hartford, Conn.

