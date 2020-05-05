Charleston chaplaincy to offer webinar on coping with grief during coronavirus pandemic

Charleston-area chaplains and medical experts will host a webinar this week to help those struggling with grief amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, Medical University of South Carolina and Charleston County Sheriff's Office, "Journeying Through Grief During COVID-19" will offer resources on how to cope with the loss of loved ones in an age of social isolation.

The online event will take place 10 a.m. Thursday via the chaplaincy's social media page at facebook.com/coastalcrisischaplain.

"This is a hard time for all of us, but for our survivors, who are now socially distanced in their grief, they can feel increasingly isolated," said Rich Robinson, executive director for Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy. "Our hope is that this live event will help our friends in grief with practical suggestions and resources, so they know that they are not alone."

The pandemic has disrupted in-person traditions that could help bring healing, such as interaction with family at funerals or memorial services. Though services are being streamed online, it still leaves many alone in managing their grief, Robinson said.

"A lot of the traditions we see that are healing and helpful have been halted, or having to be done virtually," he said. "When people are grieving, that may not be optimal."

One tool that can help people deal with the pain of loss amid COVID-19 is finding a way to replace coping mechanisms that have been disrupted by virus, Robinson said. For example, a person who found comfort in going to the beach could replace the practice with walking around the neighborhood, he said.

“I think that renewal will help us to find that healing," Robinson said. “We don’t exist for those routines. The routines exist for us.”

While the webinar will focus solely on grief in the context of losing a loved one, the reality is many persons are dealing with the feelings of bereavement during a pandemic that has forced people inside their homes, Robinson said. Senses of deep sadness due to the loss of routine and face-to-face contact is being felt by many people.