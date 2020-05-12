Charleston cafe takes on insurance firm in fight over coronavirus claims

The owner of a Charleston restaurant that temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 is suing the insurance company that rejected his claims for business losses tied to the virus in what's believed to be the first local challenge to such business interruption denials.

Black Magic Cafe, which has two locations, filed the breach of contract lawsuit in federal court in Charleston against Hartford Financial Services Group and its subsidiary, Twin City Fire Insurance Co., which issued the policy that cover business income losses.

Most business income policies have waivers that exclude losses tied to viruses or pandemics, but Black Magic says its policy did not have such an exclusion. The cafe's owner is seeking class-action status for all businesses that have similar policies issued by Hartford and its subsidiaries.

Hartford did not respond to a request for comments.

The cafe's business losses started on March 17, when Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a temporary halt to dine-in services at South Carolina restaurants, according to the lawsuit. The cafe's owner filed a claim on March 24 that was denied with a form letter a week later. An appeal by the cafe's lawyer, Ross Appel with McCullough Khan in Charleston, was also denied.

Hartford, according to court documents, said Black Magic did not show a direct physical loss due to the coronavirus.

Appel said the policy doesn't specifically define physical loss but does include examples of what might cause a physical loss, including aircraft or vehicles, civil commotion and falling objects. Appel ties those three examples to Black Magic's losses, saying the virus arrived in American via aircraft, McMaster's order was to prevent civil commotion and "the virus itself is transmitted by respiratory means, the airborne droplets of which constitute 'falling objects'," the lawsuit states.

Appel accuses Hartford of breach of contract and is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Most insurance companies started excluding business losses due to viruses following the SARS outbreak nearly two decades ago. A debate over whether such losses should be covered has ignited in the wake of COVID-19. Losses tied to the virus are estimated to cost U.S. small businesses between $220 billion and $383 billion per month, according to the American Property Casualty Insurance Association. Those amounts would wipe out up to half of the industry’s surplus to pay all property and casualty claims, not just business interruption.

The Oceana Grill in New Orleans’ French Quarter is among the nation’s first businesses to challenge a COVID-19 claim denial in court, seeking a judgment against Lloyd’s of London. The restaurant’s owners say it is clear the coronavirus contamination is “a direct physical loss needing remediation to clean the surface of the establishment.” It adds a proclamation Louisiana Gov. John Edwards banning gatherings of 250 or more people triggered the insurance policy’s civil authority clause.

State and federal legislators are also considering whether to force insurers to cover COVID-19-related losses, although such measures have not yet advanced very far.

In South Carolina, a trio of senators introduced a bill last month that would force coverage for losses related to COVID-19. That bill was sent to the senate's Committee on Banking and Insurance.

"Dozens of individual and class-actions suits have been filed by businesses in different parts of the country seeking coverage for their financial losses resulting from the pandemic," global law firm Eversheds Sutherland said in an online newsletter. "In light of the amounts at stake and number of businesses impacted by the pandemic, we expect many more are likely to be filed, potentially in every state."