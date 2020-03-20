Charleston bus service, SC's largest transit system, will scale back starting Monday

Charleston's public transportation system, the largest in South Carolina, is scaling back its bus service starting Monday due the coronavirus pandemic that has triggered a drop in ridership.

It's also left transit officials trying to strike a balance between transportation needs and public health.

Officials with the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority confirmed its bus routes will soon operate on reduced hours and, in some cases, will run with less frequency.

Instead of following their typical weekday schedules, buses will start running on their Sunday schedules beginning Monday.

CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings said the decision was made Friday morning.

"There are people who rely on us to get around for their daily lives and will continue to rely on us now," Seekings said, noting many CARTA riders use mass transit to make essential trips to grocery stores and doctor appointments.

Construction workers, who are unable to do their jobs from home, count on the bus to get to their respective job sites, Seekings said. This is especially true in downtown Charleston, where street parking is limited.

Additionally, riders with an expired low-income pass will be allowed to ride at no cost to them until further notice.

Adopting Sunday service hours will impact each of CARTA's 25 bus routes differently, and there are exceptions.

Routes 10, 11 and 12, which consistently see the greatest ridership numbers, will adopt their own extended hours.

Dash 211, a free route through downtown Charleston's historic district, won't run as often.

Route 4 Airport Express, which acts as a link between downtown Charleston, Tanger Outlet Center and the Charleston International Airport, will be suspended.

Express Routes 1, 2 and 3 will continue to run normally. CARTA spokesman Daniel Brock said this is because these commuter-focused routes move a good number of medical support staff and other essential workers around the Charleston area.

"We are really monitoring this hourly to see what is happening and where the demands and needs of our ridership needs are," Seekings said.

The decline in ridership is especially apparent at CARTA's park-and-ride service for peninsula hospitality workers. The Hospitality on Peninsula shuttle program, or HOP, launched last spring with restaurant and hotel workers in mind.

The route, which normally has two buses, will soon have only one, and it will run from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Instead of running every 15 minutes, the HOP shuttle will run every 30 minutes.

The cutback is directly tied to the drop in ridership.

On the week of March 9, the shuttle reported an average ridership of 429 people. A week later, on March 16, the route saw a 34 percent drop, and that was before Gov. Henry McMaster ordered restaurants to cease dine-in services and shift to offering delivery and take-out options.

In larger cities that are more dependent on mass transit, a reduction in public transportation services amid the coronavirus pandemic has caused outcry and criticism.

When the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced service reductions on Monday to protect the health and safety of its employees and customers, the move backfired.

Commuters on Tuesday found themselves on crowded trains at a time when health officials are encouraging social distancing, a practice of keeping staying at least 6 feet away from people to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 virus.

Seekings said he won't let that happen in Charleston.

"We're pragmatic here. We're going to do what's best to help the cause in making sure we fight what's going on with this virus and do what's right for people," said Seekings, who is also a city councilman. "If it means we have to run a bus at an extra expense to make sure they aren't crowded, we will do that."

CARTA is also increasing their sanitation efforts, which include a deep cleaning at the end of each day. The process includes disinfectants, mopping floors and wiping down high-touch areas.

Bus drivers are also given gloves and hand sanitizer before they begin their routes each day. Brock said CARTA has not seen an uptick or change in call-outs from CARTA's 116 drivers.

CARTA routes can be checked online at ridecarta.com, and on smartphones by using the Transit app.