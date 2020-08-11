Charleston blocking S. Market Street from Church to State streets to boost social distancing

Charleston City leaders have decided to separate Church and State — streets, that is.

Starting on Saturday, the 350-foot stretch of South Market Street between Church and State streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City leaders decided to open the roadway for walkers only so they will have more space for social distancing while coronavirus precautions are in place.

Barricades and traffic routes will be marked starting Wednesday.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The new road reconfiguration will remain in place through the end of the year.

From 5 to 9 a.m., cars can travel on that stretch of roadway. Loading zones will remain closed for pedestrian use.

The city's Traffic and Transportation office coordinated the road closure with the Bicycle and Pedestrian Citizen's Advisory Committee and City Market vendors.