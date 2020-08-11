You are the owner of this article.
Charleston blocking S. Market Street from Church to State streets to boost social distancing

A horse carriage goes down South Market Street beside the Charleston City Market Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Charleston. City of Charleston officials have decided to separate Church and State streets to allow more social distancing along South Market. Gavin McIntyre/Staff

Charleston City leaders have decided to separate Church and State — streets, that is.

Starting on Saturday, the 350-foot stretch of South Market Street between Church and State streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City leaders decided to open the roadway for walkers only so they will have more space for social distancing while coronavirus precautions are in place. 

Barricades and traffic routes will be marked starting Wednesday.

The new road reconfiguration will remain in place through the end of the year. 

From 5 to 9 a.m., cars can travel on that stretch of roadway. Loading zones will remain closed for pedestrian use. 

The city's Traffic and Transportation office coordinated the road closure with the Bicycle and Pedestrian Citizen's Advisory Committee and City Market vendors. 

Reach Mikaela Porter at 843-937-5906. Follow her on Twitter @mikaelaporterPC. 

Mikaela Porter joined The Post and Courier in April 2019 and writes about the city of Charleston. Previously, Mikaela reported on breaking news, local government, school issues and community happenings for The Hartford Courant in Hartford, Conn.

