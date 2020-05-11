Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester regional task force releases guidelines for reopening

A tri-county task force assigned with establishing guidelines for safe business reopenings as coronavirus restrictions get lifted released its first set of recommendations Monday.

The guidelines set by the OneRegion task force are specific to small businesses and restaurants, and are the first of a three-phase rollout.

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Hank Taylor, OneRegion's chairman, said the decision to implement guidelines for small businesses and restaurants was by design and that more industry-specific recommendations are expected as Gov. Henry McMaster announces reopenings.

The guidelines also align with the state's reopening group "accelerateSC" and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The group came up with two industry-specific guidelines, one for restaurants and one for smaller retailers.

Some include proper signage and establishing a point-sanitation employee per shift. For restaurants, one recommendation is to remove bar stools or put them 6 feet apart.

OneRegion is a conglomerate of volunteers from different business, professional organizations and local governments. The group was established after the Navy installation in North Charleston closed in the 1990s and 20,000 jobs disappeared regionwide. Its charge was to set five-year plans for economic development strategies, the most recent in 2016.

The group includes 30 organizations such as nonprofits, banks and other businesses, Taylor said, and is funded by the Charleston Regional Development Alliance and the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.

"When the coronavirus started having an economic impact, local elected officials suggested that OneRegion might be the right platform to reignite our community, educate the public and get the economy going again," Taylor said. "Since the current challenge is not only economic but also a public health one, we've engaged with medical professionals as well."

The recommendations are driven by medical community metrics and were reviewed by staff at the Medical University of South Carolina, Roper and Trident, Taylor said.

The group has been working the past three weeks on their recommendations, available on its website, oneregionreignite.org. One of the recommendations is setting up a "certification system" and database for customers to see what businesses have good practices in place to protect employees and customers.