Charleston artists, get your quarantine creations ready for an upcoming issue

All right, Charleston artists, writers and creators of all kinds!
It's a weird time for us all, but hopefully the creative juices have been flowing now that you've had a little more time to sit at home and reflect on the state of the world. (It's not looking the best right now.)
We're planning a "Quarantine Creations" edition of Charleston Scene, and we're looking for reader submissions. We're seeking poems, short stories and photos of artwork or crafts. Send 'em all our way. Musicians, you can submit your quarantine songs, too.
We want these to be new works that have been crafted during this social distancing period, in light of the coronavirus quarantine, but the theme can be whatever you desire. Anyone from the Lowcountry is eligible to apply. The Post and Courier will make a selection from entries submitted.
Please email your quarantine creations to koyer@postandcourier.com with a brief bio about yourself, explanation of your submission and high-resolution JPG photo. The deadline is April 8, so get to creating!