Charleston-area yacht clubs cancel summer regattas due to increased coronavirus cases

The Charleston sailing community hasn't been spared the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with local yacht clubs deciding to cancel their summer regattas.

Three of the four remaining regattas scheduled have been canceled due to the increased threat of the virus.

The James Island Yacht Club was able to hold its annual regatta last month on Father’s Day weekend. While it was deemed a success, COVID-19 cases in the Lowcountry have increased dramatically since then.

That’s why officials at the Hobcaw Yacht Club in Mount Pleasant decided to pull the plug on their 58th annual regatta, which was scheduled for this weekend.

"We’re all disappointed," said Brooks Melton, the yacht club's commodore. "It was a tough decision, but it’s the right one."

The Charleston Yacht Club and Carolina Yacht Club also confirmed this week that their regattas have been canceled. Charleston’s regatta was scheduled for the weekend of July 18 and Carolina’s would have been held the weekend after.

The Sea Island Yacht Club’s Rockville Regatta, which is always the final one on the summer calendar, usually comes the weekend after the Carolina regatta. Club member Harvey McCormick said a decision on the Rockville Regatta is expected to come next week.

After Hobcaw announced its cancellation, members and guests took to the club’s Facebook page to express their disappointment, while also applauding officials for making the right decision.

"The regatta is the highlight of our year, each and every year," Melton added. "But as it got closer and closer, it became clear to us that the responsible thing to do was to cancel."

Rick McKee, co-chairman of sailing at the Charleston Yacht Club, said members feel the same way about their event. The club decided to cancel its regatta after watching the dramatic increase of coronavirus cases in the area.

McKee said they were planning to mimic the James Island Yacht Club, requiring social distancing, encouraging face masks and keeping members outdoors. But in the end, cancellation was the most appropriate action.

"It’s tough because our kids and adults always look forward to the regatta," he said. "But since this started, safety has been our No. 1 priority."

McCormick said Carolina Yacht Club members are disappointed, and are hopeful they'll be able to do something for youth sailors.

“It’s certainly a big blow for us,” McCormick said. “But in the end, it’s just not a good idea.”