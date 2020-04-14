Charleston area writers recall last restaurant meals they ate before dining rooms closed

Back when full-service restaurants were still with us, a parlor game that eaters liked to play involved thinking back on their first-ever dining experiences: The first time you went to dim sum, with families gathered around lazy Susans and workers charging wheeled carts through the room. The first time you went to a Greek restaurant and watched a server fearlessly light cheese on fire. The first time you tasted lobster.

In a dining landscape as diverse as the country that created it, there are countless first restaurant meals to recall. But for each person, there is only one final pre-closure restaurant meal.

Everyone involved with the restaurant industry, including those of us who patronize it, are very much hoping last meals won’t stay that way for long. But, in the meantime, we’re left to savor what we remember of it, from the familiar smell of cooked garlic that met us at the door to the silly fight over who would pay for dinner.

Before those details fade, we wanted to preserve them. We asked several of the Charleston area’s most talented writers to share their memories of the last time they sat down to eat in a local restaurant.

Because the March 17 executive order to close dining rooms in South Carolina was issued days after other states adopted the strategy, many diners here were bracing for a mandate when they last went to a restaurant. In other words, the meals commemorated here don’t represent the full spectrum of feelings that people bring to shared tables: They were bittersweet from the start. But our contributors found just the words to capture them.

Ryan Graudin is an author of young adult novels, including 'Wolf By Wolf,' 'Invictus' and 'The Walled City.'

It has been a winter filled with grief, and we are hungry.

Jackrabbit Filly buzzes with life. Its bar overflows with bright young things drinking cocktails. Glitter dashes the floor. Christmas lights electrify overhead rafters, and there’s a current of joy that jolts us as soon as we walk inside.

My father has just come from the house where he lived with my mother for almost 20 years, the one now filled with funereal flowers and emptiness. He seems stunned by the crowd, the colors, the smells of ponzu and chili oil curling from the kitchen.

“It’s busy,” he says, as we’re led to a booth. He scans the menu, but doesn’t know where to begin. “I’ll let you choose the food.”

A good thing.

I’ve been planning this meal for a while now, something to look forward to after months of frozen casseroles. Something fresh.

Something … filling.

The plates are ordered and set before us. We eat and we talk. We talk about Mom and how much she would’ve loved this. We talk about the crispiness of the karaage chicken and the tenderness of the octopus and how the greens taste better than any green thing really should.

“That was good.” My father doesn’t move once the dishes are cleared. He glances, reluctantly, at the door. “That was really, really good.”

“Don’t worry,” I tell him. “We’ll be back.”

Doug Pardue is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter retired from The Post and Courier.

The first vision that comes to mind when “pastrami sandwich” appears on a restaurant menu is brined, spiced, smoked and steamed beef brisket, sliced thin and served on rye bread with mustard, cheese, lettuce and tomato. Maybe pickles.

So what’s a pastrami’d swordfish sandwich?

An oyster shucker at 167 Raw’s new and spacious King Street seafood restaurant explained, “Pastrami is a style of preparation and seasoning.” And it works tasty wonders on fish, as well as beef. He described the pastrami’d swordfish as his favorite sandwich on the menu.

My wife, Judy, and I decided to give it a try instead of ordering the tuna burger or fish tacos that we favored at 167 Raw’s tiny previous location on East Bay Street. We split it, a salad and halibut ceviche, accompanied by a bottle of 2017 Pedralonga Albarino.

The pastrami’d swordfish was in a class of its own: As tangy and satisfying as the beef version, but wonderfully different.

That was our last meal out before the coronavirus pandemic shut down restaurants and other non-essential businesses in Charleston and most of the country. It was so delicious that on our March 26 wedding anniversary we ordered the same meal and bottle of wine - this time to pick up and take home.

Marcus Amaker in 2016 was named Charleston's first poet laureate.

The last dining experience I had in Charleston before the restaurant shutdown was at Sorghum & Salt with my wife. Being a new parent means a few things: loving deeper than you ever have in the past, adjusting your sleep schedule, and receiving parental advice daily from family and friends. One of the best pieces of advice we received was to “Make a date night for yourself whenever you can.”

This was our night.

We arrived to find a nice surprise: Rachel Gordon and Quentin E. Baxter sitting at the bar. They’ve been friends of ours for a long time and are a powerful duo. Rachel owns Grit & Grace studio on King Street, and Quentin is fresh off a Grammy win for his work with Ranky Tanky. Friends on a family level. That whole “Charleston is small” thing is true at local restaurants. These chance meetings are just as important as the food.

OK, let’s talk about the food. I ordered the trout. Jordan ordered the heirloom rice salad. Both were perfect. Sorghum & Salt is a wonderful place, and never disappoints.

Before we left, a group of people walked out of the restaurant after paying their bill. Upon their leaving, another table applauded because the departing guests were unbearably loud during dinner.

Chance encounters, great food, random laughter. We loved it. And we miss it.