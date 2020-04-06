Charleston-area restaurateurs' siblings who own cafes in Europe worry for future of dining

Restaurant owners across the U.S. have devised myriad creative ways to keep their businesses afloat, in keeping with Americans’ reputation for capitalist spunk. But their recent efforts also reflect the nature of the American political system.

Siblings of Charleston-area restaurateurs who run restaurants in Europe say federal assistance has shielded them from some of the hardships their brothers here are facing, including the burden of feeling responsible for laid-off workers’ welfare and uncertainty about banks’ readiness to support their recovery. Yet even with government help, their prospects for picking up where they left off when lockdowns are lifted look grim.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” says Bertrand Monneret, who with his wife runs Les Dutchy’s in Feurs, a French city about one hour west of Lyon. Monneret’s brother, Nico Romo, is the chef-owner of Nico in Mount Pleasant.

The French prime minister on Mar. 14 announced that restaurants across the country would have to close by midnight, a timetable which stunned even a nation familiar with the coronavirus threat. Elected officials were reportedly exasperated by French citizens ignoring their social distancing advice. The New York Post on Mar. 13 published a story under the headline, “Defiant French stick to café culture despite coronavirus.”

“It went quite fast,” Monneret says.

The night before the closure announcement, Les Dutchy’s filled every one of its 50 seats. The next night, it had five guests.

“And then we had to close at 8:30 so we could clean up and close,” Monneret says. “Our refrigerators were full of food.”

Monneret since then has stayed busy making rillettes and finding other ways to preserve ingredients purchased without any knowledge of an impending shutdown. France now has provisions in place for restaurants to legally offer takeout, but Monneret says it’s not worth restarting his kitchen for the small number of people interested in ordering.

“People are staying home,” he says. “Everybody just went crazy doing groceries.”

According to Sarah Towill, the situation is similar in the U.K., where she and her husband own two pubs, including The Ferry Boat in the summer town of Helford Passage. Towill’s brother, Ben Towill, is an owner of Basic Kitchen in downtown Charleston.

Towill says, “The overwhelming feeling is that people are cooking at home. There is a strong sense of social responsibility here to stay inside as much as possible.” She attributes that feeling to British support for the public healthcare system and “our desire to relieve pressure on it as much as possible.”

“Every Thursday evening in the U.K., at 8 pm people stand on their doorsteps and clap and cheer for our (National Health Service) workers,” she continues. “It is a really emotional and community-building moment.”

In the U.K., where five days elapsed between Prime Minister Boris Johnson advising people not to patronize restaurants and on Mar. 20 closing them down, restaurateurs had time to lobby for financial support of their industry. By the time the shutdown went into effect, the government had committed to paying 80 percent of laid-off workers’ wages.

“This was a huge relief to us and our staff and has been a huge source of reassurance,” Towill says, adding that she’s still concerned about how her waterside restaurant will bounce back if it misses the summer season.

France is offering low-interest business loans in amounts equal to three months’ revenue through its national bank. “The rent is cut; the loans as well are pushed further back and we get a bit of cash flow from the state,” Monneret says. But government intervention isn’t limited to easing financial stress on restaurant owners: France is also strictly policing its nationwide lockdown.

“If you don’t have a good excuse to go outside, you get fined 130 euros if you don’t go home,” Monneret says. “People are scared.”

That fear of public spaces could ultimately hurt restaurants most, Monneret suspects. Before his restaurant was closed, he noticed an increasing number of people “not looking at each other; looking like ‘please don’t come close to me.’”

If that habit becomes ingrained, Monneret says, an intimate bistro with tables pressed close together and strangers crowding the bar will become a very hard sell. Even in France.