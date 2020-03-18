Charleston-area restaurants grapple with food waste as coronavirus shutdown takes hold

Charleston restaurants are serving fewer meals as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. So what's happening to all the perishable food in their fridges?
Depends. How do you feel about an order of octopus fritters, to go?
For local business owners and chefs keeping an eye on how their colleagues in cities like Seattle, San Francisco, and New York City grappled with COVID-19's severe impact on dining, there was little of it to go bad in the first place.
And as restaurants around town pivot to a takeout model in adherence to Governor Henry McMaster's statewide ban on dine-in service, restaurateurs say they'll donate any leftover product to staff, or get creative with any last deliveries filled before the shutdown.
"The salt-and-pepper octopus will be coming off the menu for a while," said Corrie Wang, co-owner of Jackrabbit Filly in North Charleston. "We are thinking of making fritters with (the final batch) this week."
Some Charleston area chefs and restaurateurs began adjusting their ordering weeks ago to avoid getting stuck with unfrozen poultry, seafood, and produce that they wouldn't be able to sell. As a result, there's not a whole lot to purge.
"I think most people here were lucky in that they were watching how other cities were affected over the last week," said Nayda Friere, owner of Renzo in downtown Charleston. She doesn't expect to see much ingredient loss in her popular Huger Street restaurant, noting that pizza lends itself well to takeout anyway.
"We're lucky," she said.
In the Charleston area, where real estate is expensive and diners are discerning, many restaurants forego stocking lots of product in large storage areas by default. Instead, they take weekly or even daily deliveries of perishable goods. For those outfits, Jackrabbit Filly among them, the ordering adjustment is minor.
"We're really tight on ordering as it is," said Wang. She allowed that pivoting to takeout-only and gauging the demand among their customers for delivery could make it difficult to guess quantities in the future. "Our orders are a little lighter this week," Wang said.
That's not to say there's no food waste looming for local restaurateurs. Down Spruill Avenue at The Codfather, Adam Randall is in good shape with fish (it arrives frozen), but stuck with spuds.
"I think our biggest challenge/loss will be potatoes which are fairly cheap to buy, thank god," he said via Facebook Messenger. The fish and chip joint typically orders 1.5 tons of potatoes every week. "Moving forward we have reduced our orders and our modifying preparation procedures," said Randall. Like others, he plans to offer takeout.
If restaurants are forced to cease operating entirely, they'd likely just give any remaining perishables over to their staff to cook at home, speculated Max Kuller of Estadio. "We did do that yesterday," he said in a phone interview Tuesday, "but there wasn't very much" because the Spanish restaurant's menu features lots of preserved fish and meat products, and only a few fresh ingredients daily.
Neighborhood Dining Group, which announced Tuesday that it would temporarily close all its restaurants and layoff 500 staff, stopped food purchases on Sunday in anticipation of a potential shutdown, said group president David Howard in a statement. Any leftover perishables were distributed amongst staff or donated to local charities.
"We currently have zero remaining perishables on hand," said Howard.
Marco Corona, a spokesman for One80 Place, a local nonprofit that conducts food rescue to salvage unused perishables from restaurants in Charleston County, said on Tuesday morning there had been only a "slight uptick" in contributions. "We will continue to rescue as much food as we can and freeze it in the event restaurants are required to close," he said.
By midday Wednesday, the first day of the shutdown, Corona said One80 Place was receiving more inquiries about food rescue, but could not provide a more detailed assessment.
Of course, when restaurants order less, it could mean waste is occurring somewhere else on the supply chain.
In a release from the S.C. Department of Agriculture sent midday Tuesday, Commissioner Hugh Weathers noted that though the retail supply chain was healthy, the department was "already hearing reports of business lost for wholesalers, food hubs, and small farms."
“We’re doing everything we can at GrowFood to keep the doors open and keep farmers in business and keep the community nourished," general manager Anthony Mirisciotta told the Post and Courier Tuesday.
GrowFood Carolina is hoping to expand sales to area grocery stores to sell produce that otherwise might have been used by Charleston's restaurants. On Wednesday, it also offered retail customers an opportunity to order select products directly for pickup from their downtown Charleston location on Morrison Drive.
Another wholesaler popular with area chefs, Mark Marhefka of Abundant Seafood, has seen a dramatic decrease in wholesale orders over the past week. Luckily this is a slow season for fish anyway, he said.
But boats are still going out, so as restaurants shutter or take fresh seafood off their newly revised takeout menus, Abundant Seafood may be forced to begin storing fresh product to avoid letting it go to waste.
"We've got a very large freezer, so if we need to, I guess we can start processing, freezing, and back-sealing... start doing that," said Marhefka, who last weekend opened a retail location in North Charleston.
He also hopes to pivot the company's "CSF" program (a marine take on producer-to-consumer community-supported agriculture, or CSA, models) to be able to move incoming fish via online ordering and pick-up by individual customers so it doesn't go to waste.
"We're muddling through it," said Marhefka.