Charleston area restaurants' fundraisers could help small purveyors, but donations are few

With the nation’s restaurants becoming practiced at pivots in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, one downtown Charleston restaurant is shifting the focus of its online fundraising campaign from employee pay to support of the independent producers who provide its vegetables, bread and ice cream.

Ben Towill of Basic Kitchen says the switch was facilitated by the new $2 trillion stimulus bill, which includes direct payments to many Americans, among them the restaurant’s laid-off workers.

“Now we’re going to keep promises to our vendors,” says Towill, who has accounts with 40 different suppliers. Many of them stand to suffer dire financial repercussions from South Carolina restaurants closing their dining rooms in accordance with an executive order.

“This bill has allowed us to breathe a sigh of relief,” he continues. “We can get caught up, especially with the smaller independent companies we use, which don’t have the ability to offer credit.”

Basic Kitchen on March 20 created its GoFundMe, offering a series of incentives to people willing to donate to the restaurant’s “Family Fund,” including a day-long design consultation with Towill’s personal and professional partner, Kate Towill, and a Sunday Supper whole restaurant buyout. That $5,000 opportunity has had two takers thus far, bringing Basic Kitchen’s current collection plate tally to $17,645 of its $80,000 goal.

Towill says the goal was based on an “educated guess” of how much it would cost over three months to maintain employees’ health benefits and each month pay them for the equivalent of one week’s work.

“We were all making decisions in a 12- to 24-hour period that would otherwise take months,” he says. “We just knew the most important thing was to be able to reopen and work up. It’s been amazingly helpful.”

Not every local restaurant would say the same. Although Basic Kitchen hasn’t quite achieved 25 percent of its goal, it’s one of the few local restaurants that has successfully solicited a five-figure contribution: FIG and The Ordinary have continued to raise funds after reaching a $50,000 goal, and Maison has passed the halfway mark toward its $100,000 goal.

Maison owner Vandy Vanderwerker says donations are earmarked "to cover our employees fully for their food, bills and whatever they face within the next month." But FIG on its page announced plans “to continue to purchase from our family of purveyors as long as possible, to help mitigate their losses,” after seeing to the needs of its employees.

Yet, the majority of Charleston-area restaurant which have set up GoFundMe pages apparently won’t have to deal with hard decisions about doling out money. Ten additional restaurants trying to combat their financial woes with charitable giving have collectively raised $39,810 of $427,000 requested. About one-third of that total has gone to Patrick Panella’s restaurants, Bin 152, Chez Nous and Malagon.

“It just sort of stalled,” says Jill Cohen, owner of Josephine, which raised $1,000 before Cohen stopped promoting the effort, in part because of the promise of the stimulus bill.

But she was also discouraged by so many restaurants competing for the same donations, including restaurants with better-known names and deep-pocketed friends. The field grew even more crowded last week when Yelp started creating GoFundMe pages for restaurants without their consent; the crowdsourced review site on Friday “paused” its program in response to significant backlash from restaurateurs.

Cohen notes she had misgivings from the outset about online fundraising. “I’m kind of old school, and it borders on asking for handout. But at the end of the day, it was for my employees,” she said.

Brook Irving of Coleman Public House created her restaurant’s GoFundMe because longtime patrons were asking how they could help. The restaurant has thus far raised $1,300 toward its $5,000 goal.

“We know that so many members of this community are in financial peril,” she says, adding that the money will be divided evenly among employees, regardless of their position, seniority or average hours worked.

Kevin Grant is using the exact same strategy at Zia Taqueria. He hopes to raise $50,000 for his 25 employees, each of whom would get an equal share. “Absolutely under no circumstances is anything else going to be done with that money,” he says.

Thus far, he’s collected $1,050.

“After that initial rush, it dies off pretty darn fast,” Grant says. “I don’t think we’re going to get close to the $50,000 goal, but I’m trying to be an advocate.”

Grant may well have inherited his overriding concern for workers’ welfare. The first $500 donation to Zia’s campaign came from his mother.