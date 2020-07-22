Charleston area restaurant chain tacks 4 percent on guest checks to offset COVID-19 costs

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, a Sesame Burgers & Beer club sandwich on sourdough cost $10. Now the same sandwich costs $10.40, not counting tax and tip.

Glowfisch Hospitality Group, which also operates Five Loaves Café, recently implemented a 4 percent “Environmental Fee” at all of its locations to cover the cost of cleaning products and protective gear needed to stem COVID-19’s spread. Similar fees have popped up across the country, but Glowfisch’s customers were among the first in the Charleston area to see them on their bills.

Yet Glowfisch president Joe Fischbein reports none of them have protested the new surcharge, which is clearly outlined in a splash page on the restaurants’ websites.

“Last week, I was constantly asking all of my managers” for feedback, Fischbein says. “And everybody was saying, ‘They’re not batting an eye.’ Realistically, I should have done it two months ago.”

While COVID-19 surcharges haven’t been universally popular, diners should expect to see more of them as restaurant owners struggle to climb out of the sales canyon carved by mandated dining room closures, new limits on restaurant occupancy and disruptions associated with employees testing positive for the potentially lethal disease.

Their revenue woes are likely to mount in coming weeks, with surging case counts chipping away at communities’ gusto for going out. Additionally, if Congress doesn’t choose to extend the $600 weekly unemployment supplement it enacted in March, millions of Americans will have less disposable income to spend on food and drink.

Fischbein estimates his restaurants are doing about 80 percent of the business they did at this time last year, although he notes last summer wasn’t a banner season for the company’s six locations either. “I’m pretty happy with what we’re doing, it’s just difficult not having revenue to make up for costs,” he says.

Chief among those costs are masks, sanitizing chemicals and gloves.

According to Fischbein, his glove supplier has raised the cost of a case of gloves from $35 to $60, and recently warned buyers to expect another price hike in September. Once it goes into effect, Fischbein’s weekly glove bill will be upward of $4000.

“We’ve always had gloves, but we’re blowing through gloves right now, changing them out,” he says.

Another perfectly legal way to extract a few more dollars from customers is to adjust menu prices, but Fischbein says he hesitated to go that route because his menus are already in flux. Both Sesame and Five Loaves recently revised several dishes so smaller crews could execute them successfully: Like many restaurants, Glowfisch had trouble keeping employees on the payroll once the unemployment boost was introduced.

“For the time being, minimizing product takes a little bit of stress off our managers,” Fischbein explains. “It’s that many less things we have to worry about ordering; that many less things we have to worry about prepping, although it’s still going to be a struggle with staffing.”

To counterbalance its shortage of workers, Fischbein temporarily closed Five Loaves Café’s downtown location so its employees could help out at the stores in Mount Pleasant and Summerville.

At Sesame, though, the immediate solution was more drastic. Fischbein just told his landlord at Citadel Mall that the restaurant there won’t ever reopen.