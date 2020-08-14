Charleston-area resort that closed after COVID-19 cases on staff has reopened

After shutting down operations last month, Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms has started reopening to guests.

Employees at the seaside getaway had tested positive for coronavirus, and one staff member had recently died when Wild Dunes said July 14 it was temporarily closing again. The resort would not say if that individual had contracted COVID-19.

Now, the resort is starting a "phased reopening" and says it's using more intensive cleaning and employee health screening procedures.

Before its second shutdown — Wild Dunes, like dozens of other properties in the Charleston area, temporarily closed in the spring while many states were under lockdown — the resort was using temperature checks to help screen staff for symptoms when they came into work.

The resort is still requiring those screenings and is also now mandating "intermittent COVID-19 testing" for all staff.

Lodging units will stay empty for 48 hours between each stay, and mid-stay housekeeping has been suspended.

Cash transactions are not allowed, and concierge services will be offered contact-free through text message.

Face masks are required in all public spaces at the resort, and they're mandated by the city of Isle of Palms.

Since Wild Dunes is part of Hyatt-owned Destination Hotels, a Hyatt-trained "hygiene manager" at the resort is overseeing a "hygiene team" charged with making sure all employees get COVID-19 safety training and follow the correct protocols.

In a statement, Wild Dunes managing director Frank Fredericks claimed the resort's safety precautions are the "most comprehensive among rental agencies and hotels in our area."

The resort is hoping the precautions will instill trust with its customers, which will be vital to the business's success as it tries to regain lost ground. Already in June, the resort laid off almost 300 employees, citing the financial toll from the pandemic.

At the time, Fredericks said they hoped to hire back those workers when the Sweetgrass Inn, a new 153-key hotel that's under construction, opens next year.

While this week officially marks the end of Wild Dunes' month-long hiatus, the resort isn't in full swing yet.

The resort's two golf courses reopened Wednesday, and new rentals at vacation homes and condominiums started being accepted Friday.

The Boardwalk Inn remains closed, and just one of the half dozen dining options at Wild Dunes is serving.

Wild Dunes has been the only major hotel or resort in the state to reopen and then close again during the pandemic.

Before that, however, COVID-19-related restaurant closures were coming at a steady clip.

In June and July, the Post and Courier found 75 different food and beverage venues in the Charleston are had temporarily closed because of coronavirus cases.