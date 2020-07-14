Charleston-area resort closing for a month after COVID-19 cases on staff, employee death

Wild Dunes Resort is closing for the next month after several workers were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Isle of Palms seaside resort also confirmed that one employee recently died but would not specify if that individual had contracted coronavirus.

“We were deeply saddened to learn about the recent passing of a member of our Wild Dunes family," Wild Dunes managing director Frank Fredericks said in a statement. "Our thoughts go out to the individual’s family. To care for our colleagues during this difficult time, we have made grief counseling resources available to all hotel colleagues."

Fredericks said that "several" employees at the resort have contracted COVID-19, which has been spreading through the Charleston area and South Carolina at a rapid rate in recent weeks.

As of Monday, 950 deaths from coronavirus have been reported in the state. Charleston County, where Isle of Palms is located, reported 282 confirmed cases yesterday, more than any other county in the state.

The Wild Dunes employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have sought medical treatment and have not been on the resort property since their diagnoses, according to the statement. Workers and guests who could have been affected were told about the cases.

All resort operations have been suspended until Aug. 14, and new hotel or vacation rental reservations won't be accepted before that date. Existing bookings will be canceled at no penalty.

The privately owned vacation homes on the resort will keep operating with "limited services," Fredericks said. Both of the resort's golf courses will remain open.

Wild Dunes had already closed all of its dining locations on Friday, citing the worsening spread of coronavirus in the Charleston area. The resort planned on hosting food trucks in lieu of its on-site restaurants.

Like dozens of other accommodations in the Charleston area, Wild Dunes temporarily suspended operations in the spring but reopened for hotel and vacation rental reservations in mid-May.

Fredericks said in his statement that Wild Dunes "will continue to closely monitor the ongoing situation, remain vigilant and follow local and state guidelines, as well as enhanced procedures and protocols" developed with guidance from organizations like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

Because of the business impacts of the pandemic, the resort laid off 297 employees last month. Fredericks said at the time they planned to bring back those workers once they open the Sweetgrass Inn, a 153-key hotel that's under construction and is expected to be completed next year.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the hospitality industry particularly hard. Employees at hotels and restaurants not only were among the first to lose their jobs because of the pandemic but, once the state started to reopen, restaurant workers were fearful of contracting the virus from unmasked patrons or from colleagues working in close quarters.

In early June, a steady stream of Charleston-area restaurants started to close for a second time after staff members tested positive for COVID-19. When Wild Dunes shut down dining on Friday, it was one of about 20 venues whose previously reopened dining rooms weren't serving.

It's unclear now what effect the surge in cases will have on Charleston's travel industry long-term, but tourism director Duane Parrish said Friday that it was "certainly" hurting the sector's attempted summer comeback statewide.

For the first time since visitors started returning to the state's destinations, hotel occupancy was down the week of July 4, and lodgings were starting to see more cancellations.

Multiple states, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Kansas and Pennsylvania, have issued travel warnings that specifically cite South Carolina and would require any other of their residents who travel to the Palmetto State to quarantine for 14 days when they return.

Health departments in several states, including Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio, have also linked coronavirus cases among their own residents to trips to South Carolina's most popular place for tourists: Myrtle Beach.

Fredericks said in his statement that no coronavirus cases "among in-house or recent guests" at Wild Dunes have been reported.