Charleston-area residents encouraged to stay home as SC coronavirus cases rise

As the number of South Carolina's confirmed coronavirus cases reached 173 Saturday, including three deaths, Charleston-area governments plan to urge citizens to stay home in order to stop the spread of the virus.

In South Carolina, the outbreak has now reached at least 30 counties, with more cases reported daily. Saturday saw 46 new cases reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Control as testing becomes more widespread.

Charleston County plans to ask citizens to stay home. County Council Chairman Elliott Summey and representatives from North Charleston, Mount Pleasant and the city of Charleston will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. Sunday to stress the necessity of isolation and social distancing, a county spokeswoman said.

It's a plea from city and county leaders for residents to stay home and avoid large groups, Summey told The Post and Courier. Rather than a mandate, it's a request for the public to use common sense and limit exposure to COVID-19.

"If you don't need to be out, don't," Summey said. He hopes that if more people stay home, state and local governments won't have to take more drastic measures to limit the spread of the virus. Some states with larger outbreaks have ordered citizens to stay home unless necessary, entering lockdown modes.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Summey recommended that if people do have to leave the home, avoid crowds and stay in groups of two to three people at most. Staying home can help local leaders, and particularly first responders, to manage the outbreak.

"We're all inconvenienced right now," Summey said. The sooner South Carolinians limit the spread, the sooner life can return to normal, he said.

"I implore Mt Pleasant residents to restrict trips to essential only. Let’s do more now to flatten the curve than less," Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie tweeted Sunday morning. "Doing more now means the sooner life returns to normal. THEN we can enjoy beaches, dock parties and gatherings again. Then we will celebrate. Not now."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.