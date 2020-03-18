Charleston-area police struggle to enforce gathering bans, restaurant closures

As government orders shut down many aspects of daily life in the Charleston area, police and sheriff's deputies face an unprecedented task of enforcing Gov. Henry McMaster's ban on gatherings of more than 50 people and the closure of all dine-in services at restaurants and bars.

Agencies differed on whether responsibility lay at the state or local level to enforce McMaster's orders, which began Wednesday.

Violating an order that's part of a state of emergency in South Carolina is a misdemeanor punishable by up to $100 in fines or 30 days in jail. It's a magistrate-level offense that would be investigated and prosecuted at the local level, according to Robert Kittle, spokesman for the S.C. Attorney General's office.

But for many city and county law enforcement agencies, navigating their new role isn't so simple.

Some restaurants have pushed back against the order. Early Wednesday, the city of North Charleston's Twitter account showed a Facebook post from a restaurant that called the situation "overblown" and promised their scheduled events would still take place.

"An example of a restaurant that will be getting a visit from NCPD," North Charleston wrote, in a tweet that has since been deleted. "Coronavirus is serious."

North Charleston tweeted a few hours later that the restaurant would now only offer take-out. On the restaurant's Facebook page, managers acknowledged the change, but continued to criticize McMaster's order, which the poster characterized as "feel-good, ineffective crap."

The Charleston Police Department said their goal was ensuring voluntary compliance with the order. They plan to closely monitor gatherings, restaurants and bars with the help of the Fire Marshal's Office and the city's Livability and Tourism division, spokesman Charles Francis said. So far, business owners have been receptive and understanding of the order, he said.

During a public safety committee meeting Wednesday, Chief Luther Reynolds said the penalty in Charleston is up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. He did not say if they had issued any of those citations so far, but they will issue them if necessary, Francis said.

Reynolds said Tuesday nights are typically quiet, and last night was especially so in the city.

On Tuesday, a number of people were out on Charleston’s upper King Street taking advantage of the last night of bars and restaurants being open for in-house dining. Several establishments had only a handful of people bellied up to the bar, but for some restaurants, business was bustling. The city said Monday that gatherings of more than 50 people were banned, including in restaurants, but many establishments seemed to ignore that order.

While police and sheriff's deputies are on the lookout for rule-breakers, responsibility for enforcement mainly falls on the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the S.C. Department of Revenue, Capt. Roger Antonio, spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, said.

He said deputies have been instructed to issue multiple warnings before informing state agencies. Gatherings or restaurants that aren't in compliance won't be immediately shut down by deputies, according to Antonio.

"We want to work with these establishments, we know it's a difficult time for them," he said.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office plans to focus on educating restaurants and bars rather than issuing citations. It'll be handled on a case by case basis, spokesman Lt. Rick Carson said.

Berkeley County hasn't seen any issues so far, Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said.

He said if an issue does arise, deputies would have authority to shut down any gatherings or restaurants not complying with the order.

"The common sense approach so far seems to be working," Baker said.

Andy Shain, Mikaela Porter and Glenn Smith contributed to this report.

