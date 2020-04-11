Charleston area pastors say Easter brings message of hope and renewal during coronavirus

The Easter message is one of hope arising from despair.

Biblical accounts tell of Jesus Christ, the Messiah and son of God, being beaten, crucified and buried. But he's resurrected three days later, conquering death and shattering the forces of evil.

Charleston area pastors say this story of triumph is vitally important amid the global pandemic that's claimed thousands of lives. The Rev. Tory Liferidge, pastor of Grace Reformed Episcopal Church in Moncks Corner, said it informs him that betters days will come.

“It’s almost like we’re in our own tomb," he said. "My hope is there will be another side of this."

For Liferidge, Christ isn't the only figure in the Resurrection story who offers a source of inspiration.

The pastor thinks of the women in the account who were part of an overlooked societal group, but remained faithful by checking the tomb.

The story resonates with marginalized communities during a crisis that's heightened disparities, Liferidge said. For example, reports have shown African Americans are being hit hard by COVID-19.

Liferidge hopes to reach folks being overlooked, including those who have not been raised in religious homes.

"The Gospel came from the margins," he said. "How is it speaking to the margins today?"

Some see the message as a reminder of God's ability to do what seems impossible.

Humans can be inclined to put God in a box, but the Divine demonstrates an ability to suspend the laws of science, said Father Gregory West, who leads St. Clare of Assisi Catholic in Daniel Island and St. Mary of the Annunciation in downtown Charleston.

This ought to expand the hopes of people for what God could bring out of the coronavirus experience, he added.

There's anticipation building within the faith community what will come out of the pandemic, said West, who added it's as if believers are "waiting at the tomb."

“The message of Easter is God works extraordinarily in ways we cannot imagine," he said.

As travel limits force people indoors, and businesses, schools and churches suspend in-person activities, spiritual leaders said this could be a time that unites different groups of people.

West, who noted the virus has been referred to as "this generation's World War II," said every generation has its challenges and must decide how it will persevere. In a country that has been heavily divided along political lines, he hopes the crisis will bring people together.

"We’ve got to change to a normalcy that’s peaceful, respectful and cooperative," he said.

The impacts of COVID-19 are being felt during a time that's usually characterized with excitement and celebration. Resurrection Sunday, which marks the crux of the Christian faith, is usually celebrated with a host of Holy Week activities. Sunday services feature large choirs and orchestras. Children, dressed in brightly colored clothes, recite speeches.

The pandemic also has forced the church to re-examine its role.

Congregations have been forced to embrace technology as a way to reach parishioners, as well as adopt creative strategies for administering Holy Communion.

Some, like Advent Lutheran in North Charleston, have suspended the holy practice until the congregation can physically assemble. But the Rev. Melinda Jones said waiting is a theological statement.

"It's a time of expectation and joy," she said, adding that churches have been forced to break out of individual tombs.

The Easter message reminds Christians of Bible-based beliefs surrounding death.

Jones said fatality statistics regarding the virus seem overwhelming at times, adding there's temptation to believe death will come out victorious.

Christ's example proves the opposite, she said. This is also manifested through health care workers, first responders, and other essential employees working to make sure the country stays in sync, she said.

"Death is not going to to win, ever," she said.