Charleston area Muslims make adjustments as they celebrate Ramadan amid coronavirus

Similar to Jews and Christians who've adjusted worship practices for holy observances during the coronavirus pandemic, Ramadan will be different this year for Muslims, who won't be able to assemble in mosques for prayers and feasts.

But for some, like Summerville resident Omar Muhammad, self-isolation might make it easier to engage in some tenets of the faith, such as fasting and reading holy texts.

Muhammad, 48, has fasted during days for Ramadan since he was 10. While he says the practice gets easier over time, it is sometimes difficult to abstain from food and water while working jobs and performing other daily functions. This year will also be the first time his son, who is 12, will engage in a weeklong fast, which proved too challenging while attending school.

It might also be more convenient for followers of Islam to read the Quran while at home, Muhammad said.

“This will be probably what I consider the easiest Ramadan fasting period that I’ve experienced in my lifetime," said Muhammad, a biologist for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. "You’re in the comfort of your home."

Ramadan, which begins at sunset Thursday, is a monthlong period of intense prayer as Muslims remember when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad 1,400 years ago. The faithful focus on spiritual principles, such as patience, forgiveness and charity. Fasting is done to draw believers closer to God and as a way to remind them of those less fortunate.

In addition to five daily prayers, the faithful assemble in some mosques for a final prayer daily. Iftars — meals eaten after sunset — are an opportunity for fellowship and spiritual reflection.

Though members would much rather be in the sacred gathering space, Muslims recognize the importance of social distancing to help stop the spread of the virus, said Imam Bourouis El-Idrissi of the Islamic Council of Charleston in downtown. Noting how the faith takes seriously people's physical health, the imam said Islam already discourages sick people from attending services in order to avoid infecting others.

"As much as we love to be in the mosque, we don’t want to go to the mosque with this coronavirus situation and harm some people," he said.

To serve members amid the crisis, El-Idrissi has been recording his sermons and emailing the audio to the mosque's some 25 members. Others, like Masjid Al-jami Ar-rasheed in North Charleston, have streamed video services using Google Meet. The masjid selected the platform after learning that uninvited guests had been joining video calls on other streams, like Zoom.com, in a phenomenon known as "zoombombing."

In one incident with the Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture, trolls hijacked a video and spewed racist threats. The incidents occur in an era when houses of worship for Muslims, Jews and African American Christians have been violently targeted in mass shootings.

"We have older people who are on there. We have children who are on. We don’t want to expose them to unnecessary craziness," Muhammad said, referring the video streams.

Believers noted they'll miss gathering together for the sacred time of year, but they'll do their best to maintain customs.

West Ashley resident Martha Abdul-Rahim bakes cakes and makes jelly for other congregants toward the end of the holiday each year. She plans to continue with the tradition this Ramadan, in addition to giving congregants shea butter moisturizer and homemade soap as gifts. She'll mail the products instead of hand-delivering.

"You're just limited to what you can do," she said.

During the pandemic, Abdul-Rahim and her husband have stayed busy by going on daily walks and planting vegetables in their garden. The crisis is particularly worrisome since she has relatives in New York, which has been hit hard by COVID-19, but Abdul-Rahim's faith remains strong.

“If you have faith and your belief, I just believe that is enough to sustain you," she said.

One aspect being considered by the Islamic community this time of year is how the pandemic will impact low-income people who rely heavily on Ramadan meals offered by mosques.

While serving low-income residents will be challenging, Muhammad noted that the North Charleston mosque has a "blessing box," an outdoor donation site where food is replenished weekly.

Additionally, as observants focus on sacrifice and charity, Charleston area mosques take up financial donations during the holy experience for persons in need.

Masjid Al-jami Ar-rasheed plans to continue that practice by taking up collections using the Cash app and Venmo.