Charleston area monks and nuns offer spiritual guidance on self-isolation during pandemic

Across the globe, countries are tightening borders and travel is being restricted as part of social distancing efforts to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

This is a new way of life for many who were almost suddenly forced into seclusion, physically separated from loved ones and told by authorities to stay at home.

Not all groups of people are necessarily new to this practice. Spiritual devotees have long operated within the realms of confinement: monks and nuns.

Spiritual leaders in the Charleston area who are part of ancient traditions of isolation offer guidance and practical steps to those still struggling to make the transition.

A former priest, Father Joseph Kerrigan arrived at Moncks Corner's Mepkin Abbey four months ago from the Northeast in search of a more contemplative practice. While new to the tradition, he's part of a centuries' old Catholic tradition where devotees leave mainstream society to live a life of prayer and devotion.

His recent transition enables him to relate to those who are still relatively new to isolation, he said. The past few weeks, he’s been inundated with emails and calls from people wanting to combat fear and anxiety amid the crisis.

“The hunger for that is there,” he said. “In the midst of the craziness, people are still yearning for something more.”

For starters, its important to note contemplative confinement doesn’t mean to add more intense prayer experiences on top of economic, work, public health and relational responsibilities. Instead, one’s goal should be to create a “God place” that serves as a canopy over all daily tasks, Kerrigan said.

In the trappist tradition, monks look to empty themselves and welcome positive emotions that enable one to examine life “with a heart of peace,” he said.

That increased focus on being “in the moment” was demonstrated by Thomas Merton, a famous 20th-century monk known for his social activism.

In 1958, standing in a bustling Louisville, Kentucky, business corridor, Merton was “suddenly overwhelmed with the realization that I loved all those people,” as noted in his series of reflections, "Conjectures of a Guilty Bystander."

The spot is noted with a historical marker today.

That kind of awareness gives people strength and energy needed to overcome life’s obstacles, Kerrigan said.

"It’s almost like first aid,” he said.

Another step helpful in social isolation is developing a daily schedule. Monks have a day structured with prayer and work, such as tending to the Abbey's mushrooms. Normally, they leave the monastery only for medical appointments or to obtain items that must be purchased in-person.

People frustrated because they repeatedly eat breakfast at noon, or wear the same clothes for three days, could find value in building a routine, Kerrigan said.

Sister Mary Joseph Ritter, general superior at Sisters of Charity of Our Lady of Mercy, agreed with that sentiment, noting that providing a schedule provides a sense of order and purpose.

The crisis also presents an opportunity to practice charity. As millions of people file for unemployment across the country, providing neighbors with groceries and medicine are becoming common deeds of aid. Monks themselves look out for the most vulnerable among them, with junior monks performing actions like pushing elders in wheelchairs.

Using "far flung" efforts like intercessory prayer and the internet are ways to help others amid the pandemic, Kerrigan said.

While the spiritual devotees are largely isolated from society, the monks have become increasingly connected with the outside world over the years.

Mepkin Abbey's monastic guest and volunteer programs are a few initiatives through which the group aims to welcome the stranger. The monks, whose site is now closed to outside guests, are finding the limited access difficult, said spokeswoman Mary Jeffcoat.

In similar fashion, some of the sisters who are used to visiting nursing homes have seen those ministries somewhat stalled amid the coronavirus. However, the sisters have used the extra time for prayer and talking with one another.