Charleston area mayors, leaders call on community to support annual Homeless to Hope telethon

With more than 1,600 men, women and children in the Charleston area experiencing homelessness or living in supportive housing, local leaders urged the public on Friday to donate to a nonprofit fund aimed at helping those in need.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and others said that with widespread layoffs and other negative economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, it's more important than ever to support the annual Homeless to Hope Benefit Telethon on May 8. Proceeds from the event will support organizations and service providers that help people find housing and support.

"In this time of coronavirus, there's the very real (possibility) of more people becoming homeless," Tecklenburg said.

Homelessness knows no boundaries, Haynie said.

"You realize, there but for the grace of God go I," he said. "I want you to think about your brothers and sisters out there, especially in this time of crisis."

The Homeless to Hope Fund was founded in 2016 to support a variety of organizations dedicated to helping homeless people and families transition to permanent housing and also supports the Navigation Center, which provides support for the unsheltered homeless.

This year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the annual Homeless to Hope Telethon and Benefit Concert will be held as a virtual event that will be streamed on social media platforms and broadcast on local television stations.

Two organizations, God's Hot Dog Ministry and the Hope to Home Furniture Resource, were chosen as this year's Homeless to Hope Award Honorees.

The event will run from noon-8 p.m. May 8, but anyone who wants to donate can do so anytime before the event by go to www.homelesstohopefund.org/donate or texting H2Hope to 44-321.

So far, the fund has raised $125,000, and officials said they hope to increase that amount significantly.