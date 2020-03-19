Charleston-area justice system adjusts to coronavirus, saying arrests are down

Arrests in Charleston-area counties are down as the coronavirus pandemic slows or stops many aspects of daily life. The criminal justice system has also slowed, and local attorneys are focused on keeping the system going, even remotely.

According to 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, hurricane preparation in years past has set up the Lowcountry's criminal justice system better because remote processes have been in place for years.

The court's backlog may be affected as court times are canceled, but less cases are coming in, Wilson said.

On Sunday, 12 warrants came in from Berkeley County. Only one came in on Tuesday, and four arrived yesterday.

In Charleston County, 10 warrants came in on Sunday, then 27 on Monday and 12 Wednesday.

"Usually we would have double digits of warrants coming in each day, so that's down dramatically," Wilson said. "For Charleston, we normally have somewhere in the 20s or 30s coming in daily."

She said more police departments are opting for arrest on site and release and "bought into the idea that not everyone who has committed a crime or charged with a crime needs to be incarcerated pretrial."

Wilson said she has been in contact with the public defenders office and is expecting a list of those incarcerated on pretrial to see if any are nonviolent and can be released.

On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Unions of South Carolina urged police to limit arrests to serious infractions, and especially avoid taking people into custody for breaking laws that disproportionately affect homeless people.

They also asked solicitors to seek sentences that don’t unnecessarily land people in jail or under house arrest without medical care and to dismiss cases involving minor offenses. Temporarily vacating fine and fee enforcement would also lower the incarceration rate, the ACLU of SC said.

Wilson wanted to assure victims that the victims' advocates are still working and doing all they can.

"Our advocates are going to be reaching out to every one of our victims to let them know that we're still here, we're still looking at their cases even though we won't have as much court time," Wilson said. "I do anticipate moving forward there will be occasional court hearings when we need them."

Wilson said staff have been following federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing and they have identified people in her office at risk. She said there are some staffers over 60-years-old or who are immuno-suppressed, and they are now working remotely. Charleston County is in the process of providing more laptops.

Berkeley County and Dorchester County courthouses are closed to the public. South Carolina's Chief Justice, Donald Beatty, has ordered that many courts only hear emergency matters, such as Family Court and Circuit Court.

Sara Coello contributed to this report.