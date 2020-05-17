Charleston-area hotels that closed for coronavirus set reopening dates

As parts of South Carolina's tourism scene start to reopen — dine-in restaurants, beaches, parks, retail stores — hotels that chose to wait out the health crisis are starting to accept reservations and announce reopening dates.

While the state didn't order hotels to close because of the coronavirus pandemic, about half of its 1,200 lodgings did.

Some, including dozens of Charleston properties, made that call on their own when occupancy rates plummeted. The majority of the Palmetto State's hotel closings came from the Grand Strand, where tourism hub Myrtle Beach decided to shutter lodgings for the month of April.

With that and other restrictions now lifted, the number of closed hotels in the state shrunk from 570 to about 140 by Friday. Just over 30 Charleston-area lodgings remained closed, and some prominent properties have started announcing reopening dates.

The high-end Hotel Bennett just off Marion Square said this week that it will reopen Thursday.

Also along Marion Square, the historic Francis Marion Hotel has set a tentative reopening date of June 1, and the Dewberry Hotel will wait a few weeks longer, until June 24, to reopen.

Farther down the peninsula, other reopenings are coming soon. The Spectator has said it will be closed through May 25, and King's Court Inn will reopen the following Friday. The HarbourView Inn's planned closure will be a little longer, until May 31.

The Vendue in Charleston's Historic District has been welcoming guests back since May 1 but is limiting the number of rooms that can be occupied at one time as part of a phased reopening plan.

The French Quarter Inn and the Wentworth Mansion reopened last week.

Over in Mount Pleasant, The Beach Club, a boutique hotel on the waterfront, reopened Friday. Out on Isle of Palms, Wild Dunes Resort has started taking reservations again at its villas and at the Boardwalk Inn. Another island getaway, Kiawah Island Golf Resort, has said it plans to open its hotel, The Sanctuary, on June 4.

As more lodgings reopen, they'll be able to use new state-issued guidance on what safety precautions they should follow. The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association put out "phase one recommendations" for hotels last week.

State tourism director Duane Parrish said the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also weighed in on the recommendations so they would be "industry born and health care approved."

The guidelines address the different areas of a hotel, including the lobby, front desk, guest rooms and shared amenities like pools and fitness centers.

In guest rooms, for example, all glassware and coffee cups should be removed and replaced with disposable options. Housekeeping shouldn't enter the room during the guest's stay unless "specifically requested or approved," and rooms should be left vacant for 24 hours after a guest leaves for deep cleaning.

Front desks should have plexiglass shields or other protective barriers, and all guests should be asked to fill out a form detailing their recent travels, per the guidelines.

Guests will likely trickle back into the state's hotels slowly. At this time of year, statewide occupancy rates are typically more than double what they are now.

Hotel occupancy in South Carolina did inch up slightly last week, to 33 percent. The Palmetto State is outpacing occupancy averages for the region and the U.S. by about 3 percent, which Parrish said he attributes, in part, to the fact that the state didn't restrict lodgings' operations during the health crisis.