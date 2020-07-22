Charleston-area hospitals launch mask campaign as SC coronavirus deaths continue spike

A group of five Charleston-area hospital systems has launched a campaign to encourage widespread mask wearing as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to mount across South Carolina.

Trident Health System, the Medical University of South Carolina, East Cooper Medical Center, Roper St. Francis Healthcare and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center announced their "Masks Save Lives," campaign on Wednesday, citing growing evidence that cloth face coverings are critical tools in the fight the coronavirus.

"Masking is simple and a proven way to protect against COVID-19," said Todd Gallati, Trident's CEO. "Our own staff’s safety during this time has been a testament and the other universal safety measures we have in place such as social distancing and hand hygiene."

The campaign will feature 32 billboards and television advertisements.

Angela Taylor, a doctor at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, said masks are the most effective tool to fight the virus until a vaccine is developed.

Jeff Taylor, CEO of Trident's Summerville Medical Center, said wearing a mask is a sign of respect for others and their health.

"You wear a mask to protect others, and they wear masks to protect you," he said. "It shows mutual caring and respect for the well-being of other people."

Officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, meanwhile, reported dozens of deaths on Wednesday and said they are still waiting for reliable data to report how many patients are using ventilators and ICU beds as hospitals nationwide continue their transition to a national reporting system.

In Charleston, a county office that records real estate transactions closed for the rest of the week after Michael Miller, who was elected Register of Deeds in 2018, tested positive for the coronavirus.

The office, at 101 Meeting St., is slated to reopen Monday and the shutdown is expected to cause delays for law firms and banks that need to officially record real estate-related transactions.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,654

Total number of cases in S.C.: 74,761

Number of new deaths reported: 39

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 1,242

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,607

Percent of tests that were positive: 19.3 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 659,541

Which areas are hardest hit?

Charleston County led the state in new cases, with 190 positive tests reported Wednesday. Richland County logged 173, while Greenville and Horry counted 103 each.

Tidelands Health, which operates hospitals and other medical centers in Murrells Inlet, Georgetown, Pawleys Island and Little River, adjusted the date of an upcoming drive-thru COVID-19 testing event.

Free testing scheduled for Friday at Coastal Carolina University will continued as planned, but a testing event planned for July 31 at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium has been moved to Aug. 1.

The events held this Friday and Aug. 1 will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., officials said.

"Some community members, because of work or other responsibilities, are unable to get their COVID-19 test on a weekday," said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer of Tidelands Health. "We want to make this testing convenient and available to our entire community."

Both events are free, open to the public and pre-screening is not required.

For more information, visit tidelandshealth.org, call the Tidelands Health COVID-19 Nurse Line at 843-652-8800 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 1-866-TIDELANDS 24 hours a day.

What's happening in the tri-county region?

The tri-county area counted a total of 339 cases Wednesday, including 71 from Berkeley County and 78 from Dorchester. DHEC reported 15 tri-county residents' deaths on Wednesday.

Deaths

Of the 39 patients who died, 32 were 65 or older, and seven were 34 to 64 years old. They were from Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Laurens, Lee, Lexington, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter and York counties.

Hospitalizations

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control is using a statewide system to track available hospital beds as health care systems transition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracking to a federal database.

According to the state's data, 86.7 percent of staffed beds are currently in use, with 1,607 occupied by COVID-19 patients and another 1,522 available for future use.

Long-term care facilities

There are 3,958 confirmed COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 2,556 residents and 1,402 staff workers, according to DHEC data released this week. That's nearly a 5 percent increase in cases from the previous report on Friday.

So far, 487 residents and eight workers have died from the disease, a 12 percent mortality rate. They account for about 41 percent of deaths in the state, the data show.

The virus has been found in 261 facilities.

What do experts say?

As case numbers and deaths continue to rise around the state, officials continue to issue dire warnings on what will happen if the public does not adopt widespread precautions like mask wearing and social distancing.

DHEC officials said they are working with their community partners to set up mobile testing clinics.

As of Wednesday, there were 74 such clinics scheduled through Aug. 15.

In addition, there are 182 permanent testing sites around the state. For more information about where and how to get tested, go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.