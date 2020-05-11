Charleston-area home sales tumbled by double digits in April amid virus outbreak

Charleston-area home sales fell more than 10 percent in April as the first full month of the coronavirus lockdown kept people at home and job losses mounted to near Great Depression-era levels.

Still, for the year sales are up almost 4 percent after the first three months registered strong transactions amid what was a booming economy, record-low unemployment and favorable mortgage interest rates.

Residential real estate transactions plummeted 10.4 percent in April compared to the same month a year ago, according to preliminary data released Monday by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.

It's the first double-digit dip in sales since a 16 percent nosedive in January 2019 when the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history affected the ability to process some loans and fostered uncertainty over the economy's direction at the time.

Many of the sales in April resulted from contracts signed in March, before the pandemic shut down most of the economy.

New listings tumbled more than 26 percent in April as some prospective sellers still living in their houses decided not to list their homes because they didn't want strangers in their house who might be carrying the virus.

The association doesn't expect the downturn in sales to drag on.

"The demand for housing in the Charleston region was so strong prior to COVID-19 spreading in our community, we have been very lucky to experience a minimal and what we expect to be very temporary drop in sales during April," said Bobette Fisher, president.

She said buyer interest has remained high during the outbreak and agents are working with clients largely online.

Fisher noted constricted inventory levels of homes on the market during the pandemic further highlighted an already tight pool of houses for sale.

"Prices are up and sales will rebound quickly once people feel more comfortable interacting in public spaces again, but we need to see significant additions to our inventory to maintain the long-term health of our market," she said.

Before the outbreak, the residential real estate market posted strong sales during the first three months of the year on the tail end of record-breaking transactions last year.

March's uptick of 6 percent followed a 4.4 percent gain in February and 20 percent surge in January. Last month, 1,441 homes changed hands throughout the region at a median price of $290,000, a price up 7.1 percent or nearly $20,000 more than in April 2019.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Through the first four months of the year, 5,593 homes sold at a median price of $289,900. Even with April's decline, sales for the year are up nearly 4 percent while the price is 7.1 percent higher.

The number of homes listed as "active" in April in the CHS Regional MLS, formerly the Charleston Trident Multiple Listing Service, stood at 4,860. That's down almost 24 percent from a year earlier.

The coronavirus struck while mortgage interest rates were low, and they continue to remain at favorable levels for those in the homebuying market.

By the numbers Charleston region April home sales: 1,441

Median price: $290,000

Homes on market: 4,860 Charleston County April home sales: 719

Median price: $329,950

Homes on market: 2,730 Berkeley County April home sales: 386

Median price: $234,345

Homes on market: 966 Dorchester County April home sales: 247

Median price: $209,575

Homes on market: 624 Colleton County April home sales: 32

Median price: $170,500

Homes on market: 141 Note: The regional figure includes sales handled by association members outside the four counties. Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors

Home loan financier Freddie Mac's most recent report on Thursday showed the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan ticked up slightly to 3.26 percent, down from 4.10 percent a year ago.

The 15-year, fixed-rate averaged 2.73 percent, down from 3.57 percent a year ago.

"Mortgage rates stayed at or near record lows for the fifth straight week and homeowners are taking advantage with refinance activity remaining high," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "Although purchase demand declined 35 percent (nationally) year-over-year in mid-April, demand has improved modestly over the last three weeks.”

Home showings in the U.S. are not near pre-pandemic levels, but they have recovered somewhat and on Sunday were about 23 percent lower than this time last year, according to the ShowingTime Showing Index. In mid-April, they cratered nearly 88 percent.

In South Carolina, home showings were off 15 percent on Sunday from this time last year after plummeting 71 percent in mid-April.

As for home prices, property information service CoreLogic predicts they will not rise as much as previously projected.

Instead of the 4.5 percent climb in housing prices projected through next March, the firm now believes prices will rise a modest 0.5 percent by then.

"Rapid decline of purchase activity starting in the middle of March can be seen in other CoreLogic data and is consistent with our home price index forecast of slowing price growth in April," said Frank Nothaft, CoreLogic's chief economist. "This economic environment will further impact the housing market into the foreseeable future."

The local Realtors group adjusted its sales total for March slightly higher to show 1,676 transactions at an unchanged median price of $287,045.